Wichita State adds Dane with impressive size and name to match

Asbjorn means “God bear” or “God of bears,” depending on your dictionary.
Wichita State basketball coach Gregg Marshall knows this and thinks it’s cool to have a player with that majestic history to his name. The Shockers signed Asbjorn Midtgaard, a 6-foot-11, 264-pound center from Denmark, last week, the result of a recruiting effort by assistant coach Kyle Lindsted that moved quickly this fall. He worked his overseas connections, developed during his time at Sunrise Christian Academy, and recommendations led him to Midtgaard.
Big men are precious and WSU can look forward to a player who doesn’t need to grow into college basketball. While coaches say his shooting and dribbling need work, his strength and competitive nature are assets.
“He’s so big,” Marshall said. “Physically, he’s ready. He’s going to dwarf the people in our practices. It’s just a matter of him developing his offensive game.”
Midtgaard, 19, plays for the Horsholm 79ers in Denmark, where he averages 9.2 points and 8.5 rebounds in six games while shooting 55.3 percent from the field. Many of his teammates are professionals in their mid or late 20s. He is also a relative newcomer to the sport in the past five years.
“His game is in its infancy as far as developing skills,” Marshall said. “Tough kid. Likes hard work. Likes getting in the gym and getting better. I know one thing — he can go get an offensive rebound and tear the goal down.”
Midtgaard offers long-term health in the lane for the Shockers. Hutchinson Community College sophomore Samajae Haynes-Jones, who played at East High, is an immediate addition of scoring and grit in the backcourt.
Haynes-Jones (6-foot, 170) averages 11 points, 2.8 assists and 2 rebounds in four games for the sixth-ranked Blue Dragons. He is 9 of 16 from three-point range.
“I’ve liked the defense I saw the last couple times I watched him,” Marshall said. “Despite his size, strong. I think he’s pretty tough and ratty. He can keep people in front.”
Hutchinson coach Steve Eck vouches for his player’s enthusiasm for extra gym time. Haynes-Jones is a regular at late or early hours in the Hutchinson Sports Arena. When he can’t use those baskets, he recently purchased a membership to a nearby YMCA for more access to court time.
“He loves the game,” Marshall said. “He’s going to keep getting better because he stays in the gym.”
More on the way — Eisenhower middle blocker Brooke Smith and outside hitter Chase Jackson of Denver East signed with WSU’s volleyball team last week. Smith earned second-team All-AV-CTL II honors.
▪ WSU’s men’s golf team signed Gregory Hays from Fayetteville, Ark., and Zac Owens of Mooreland, Okla. Hay is a three-time Class 7A champion at Sevenstar Academy and winner of the 2014 ASGA Junior Stroke Play Championship.
▪ WSU’s men’s tennis team signed Andrea Caligiana of Perugia, Italy. She will join the Shockers in January as a sophomore.
