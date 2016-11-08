Center from Denmark gives Wichita State basketball commitment

Wichita State strengthened its future front court with a non-binding commitment from center Asbjorn Midtgaard.
Midtgaard (6-foot-11, 264 pounds) said in a text message that he committed to WSU on Tuesday night. He is from Denmark and plays for the Horsholm 79ers. He visited WSU last week and watched practice.
He averages 10 points and 9.2 rebounds for the 79ers. Last summer, he played in tournaments in the United States.
“As a legit seven foot center, he is incredibly strong, and enjoys the physicality of playing in the post,” wrote Randy Miller of slamonline.com. “Midtgaard also used his foot work and strength to establish position offensively, and fight for rebounds. Midtgaard’s offensive game is a work in progress, but he showed flashes of its development.”
The City of Basketball Love recruiting service described him as: “More than just a mountain of a man, Midtgaard is mobile and active, still somewhat learning the game but with a promising future. He’s communicative on the defensive end, extremely active in post-up situations offensively and does a great job of kicking out to shooters and re-posting to establish better positioning.”
Midtgaard joins Hutchinson Community College sophomore guard Samajae Haynes-Jones in WSU’s 2017 recruiting class.
The addition of Midtgaard gives WSU a young big man to fit next season with current juniors Shaq Morris, Darral Willis and Rauno Nurger.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
