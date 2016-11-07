Wichita State volleyball holds steady in NCAA RPI

Wichita State remains No. 35 in the NCAA’s power rankings (RPI) released on Monday.
The Shockers (18-7) are in that spot for a second straight week, after ranking No. 32 the two previous weeks in October. They are 3-6 against teams in the top 50.
WSU remains the top Missouri Valley Conference team in the RPI, followed by No. 46 Missouri State, No. 47 Northern Iowa and No. 62 Southern Illinois. Missouri State (12-2 in the MVC) leads the conference over the Shockers (11-3) with SIU (11-4) and UNI (10-4) close behind.
WSU plays Illinois State on Friday (5 p.m.) at Koch Arena.
