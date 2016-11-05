WSU volleyball sweeps Loyola

Wichita State kept pace near the top of the Missouri Valley Conference volleyball race with a sweep (29-27, 25-21, 25-15) at Loyola on Saturday.
The Shockers (18-7, 11-3 MVC) remain a half-game behind first-place Missouri State, which is 11-2 in the MVC. Loyola (12-15, 7-7) plays host to Missouri State on Sunday.
Southern Illinois (11-4) and Northern Iowa (10-4) trail WSU in a tightly bunch top half of the MVC.
Tabitha Brown and Abbie Lehman led WSU with 11 kills each and Mikaela Raudsepp added nine. Lehman also recorded six blocks. Setter Emily Hiebert has 24 assists and 13 digs.
Morgan Reardon led the Ramblers with 13 kills.
The Shockers hit .273 for the match, including .394 in the third set. They held the Ramblers to a .189 attack percentage.
WSU trailed 19-16 in the first set before rallying to take a 20-19 lead. An attack error by Reardon gave WSU a 28-27 lead and Lehman’s kill ended the first set.
WSU plays Illinois State at 5 p.m. Friday at Koch Arena.
