Wichita State Shockers

November 4, 2016 9:15 PM

WSU volleyball sweeps Bradley

Eagle staff

Wichita State’s volleyball team swept Bradley 25-18, 25-14, 25-20 on Friday night in Peoria, Ill.

Mikaela Raudsepp had 15 kills and Abbie Lehman had 14 for WSU, which had a .341 attack percentage. Lehman was successful on 14 of 23 swings, a .565 percentage. Emily Hiebert had 26 assists and Jody Larson had 24.

Katy Dudzinksi had three kills early as WSU took an 8-4 lead in the first game. Lehman had six kills in the game, including the Shockers’ final three points.

WSU steadily pulled away in the second game after breaking a 4-4 tie. WSU’s front line was successful on better than 40 percent of its swings in the game. Raudsepp had four kills and two blocks.

Raudsepp had two kills during a four-point run that put WSU ahead 11-6 in the third game, and Bradley never got closer than two points the rest of the match.

The Shockers (17-7, 10-3 MVVC) play at Loyola on Saturday.

Related content

Wichita State Shockers

Comments

Videos

Wichita State's Markis McDuffie at MVC media day

View more video

Sports Videos