WSU volleyball sweeps Bradley

Wichita State’s volleyball team swept Bradley 25-18, 25-14, 25-20 on Friday night in Peoria, Ill.
Mikaela Raudsepp had 15 kills and Abbie Lehman had 14 for WSU, which had a .341 attack percentage. Lehman was successful on 14 of 23 swings, a .565 percentage. Emily Hiebert had 26 assists and Jody Larson had 24.
Katy Dudzinksi had three kills early as WSU took an 8-4 lead in the first game. Lehman had six kills in the game, including the Shockers’ final three points.
WSU steadily pulled away in the second game after breaking a 4-4 tie. WSU’s front line was successful on better than 40 percent of its swings in the game. Raudsepp had four kills and two blocks.
Raudsepp had two kills during a four-point run that put WSU ahead 11-6 in the third game, and Bradley never got closer than two points the rest of the match.
The Shockers (17-7, 10-3 MVVC) play at Loyola on Saturday.
