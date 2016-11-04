Kemnitz donates to Eck Stadium building project

Former Wichita State pitching coach Brent Kemnitz donated $25,000 to the Eck Stadium remodeling project.
WSU is raising $2 million for the baseball stadium, part of which will fund a 10,000-square foot weight room for baseball, softball, golf and tennis athletes. The Eck Stadium dugout will move to the third-base side of the field, part of a new locker room, players lounge and offices.
The new locker-room areas will be connected to the dugout and indoor practice facility.
“I want to get people excited about this project, so I need to show I’m excited, too, by going all in,” Kemnitz said in a news release.
Kemnitz, after 36 seasons as pitching coach, resigned last spring. He is now an assistant athletic director in the development office.
Black takes 1-0 lead — Sam Goodwin homered and Travis Young and Maison Stites both recorded two hits in Black’s 3-1 win over Yellow on Thursday in WSU’s scrimmage series.
Game 2 of the best-of-3 series is at 6 p.m. Friday. The series concludes at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Yellow’s Zach Lewis struck out 11 and allowed two runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings.
