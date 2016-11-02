Meet the 2016-17 Shocker women’s team

1 Keke Thompson
Height: 5-5
Class: Junior
Hometown (previous school): Montgomery, Ala. (Shelton State CC)
So far: Helped Shelton State to a 63-5 two-year record while averaging 9.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.
What she adds: A speedy ballhandler who can get to the basket or initiate the Shockers’ uptempo dribble-drive offense.
2 Hannah Mortimer
Height: 5-4
Class: Senior
Hometown (previous school): Salina (Brown Mackie College)
So far: Earned a scholarship in January after starting as a walk-on and played in 10 games as a reserve.
What she adds: One of the Shockers’ best shooters, she led Brown Mackie in three-point percentage as a sophomore in 2014-15.
3 Aundra Stovall
Height: 5-2
Class: Junior
Hometown (previous school): Arlington, Texas (Seguin)
So far: Started the first 12 games of last season and led the Shockers with 12 points against Richmond.
What she adds: A likely reserve who will provide experience off the bench, and a guard to add depth for a fast-paced offense.
4 Diamond Lockhart
Height: 5-5
Class: Junior
Hometown (previous school): Red Oak, Texas (Texas Tech)
So far: Scored 21 points in a December loss to Southeast Missouri State and was named Missouri Valley Conference player of the week. Lockhart played all 30 games and started 22 as a sophomore.
What she adds: WSU’s leader in assists will be part of a backcourt rotation that added multiple pieces through recruiting. Lockhart made 25 of 27 free throws last year.
5 Jeliah Preston
Height: 5-7
Class: Junior
Hometown (previous school): Houston (Blinn CC)
So far: Played in the NJCAA’s Sweet 16 while averaging 13.4 points for Blinn as a sophomore.
What she adds: Preston is a versatile offensive player who can play from the perimeter or closer to the paint.
10 Tamara Lee
Height: 5-8
Class: Junior
Hometown (previous school): Edmond, Okla. (Butler CC)
So far: Lee will play for her third school after starting at Denver then transferring to Butler. She was an All-Jayhawk Conference player while shooting 42.9 percent.
What she adds: May immediately become the Shockers’ top three-point threat. Lee has a quick release and is adept at moving without the ball.
11 Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage
Height: 6-2
Class: Sophomore
Hometown (previous school): Santa Fe, N.M. (Santa Fe)
So far: Lozada-Cabbage started 11 of 14 games after missing the first half of the season with a knee injury.
What she adds: Lozada-Cabbage has a strong mid-range game. That could serve the Shockers well as most of their eight 6-foot-and-taller players are best in the paint.
12 Jyar Francis
Height: 6-1
Class: Sophomore
Hometown (previous school): Hammond, La. (Ponchatoula)
So far: Debuted as conference player of the week after scoring 15 points with eight rebounds in her first game. Started four of the first six games.
What she adds: Perhaps WSU’s most aggressive player, Francis builds her offensive game around drawing contact and getting to the free-throw line. She is a three-point threat, making 14 of 44 threes as a freshman.
13 Kayla Williams
Height: 6-1
Class: Freshman
Hometown (previous school): Memphis, Tenn. (Overton)
So far: WSU’s only freshman, Williams helped Overton to four 20-win seasons and earned recruiting attention from SEC schools Mississippi and Auburn.
What she adds: Williams can be used in a variety of ways because of her quickness, ability to defend more physical post players, and shooting skills that could create matchup problems for opponents.
14 Marija Pacar
Height: 6-0
Class: Senior
Hometown (previous school): Podstrana, Croatia (Tallahassee CC)
So far: Started three games early in the season and scored 14 points against Creighton in the season opener and 13 points against Florida International 16 days later.
What she adds: Pacar is a scoring threat off the bench who can fill in at multiple positions.
20 Brittany Martin
Height: 6-3
Class: Senior
Hometown (previous school): Queensvillage, N.Y. (NW Florida CC)
So far: A three-year player, Martin is among the most experienced Shockers. She started eight games and led WSU with 28 blocked shots.
What she adds: Martin is probably WSU’s best interior defender. Her 53 career blocks rank tied for 16th on WSU’s career list and she is also a quality rebounder.
23 TaQuandra Mike
Height: 5-9
Class: Senior
Hometown (previous school): Savannah, Ga. (South Georgia Technical CC)
So far: Mike began her career at WSU as a stabilizing force on a volatile roster. She started 27 games and was second in scoring (12.6) and rebounding (4.6), twice scoring at least 25 points.
What she adds: Mike fills in most of WSU’s needs. She is a capable ballhandler, even though her shooting skills often necessitate her presence on the wing.
25 Jaleesa Chapel
Height: 5-10
Class: Senior
Hometown (previous school): Spring, Texas (DeKaney HS)
So far: Chapel is WSU’s only four-year player and the only one to play for two MVC champions. She started 29 games and averaged 1.5 steals as a junior.
What she adds: Chapel will likely guard the opposition’s best scorer. Her experience – she has played 92 games – is needed for a team looking to make a positive step after a difficult season.
34 Ellie Lehne
Height: 6-2
Class: Sophomore
Hometown (previous school): Byron, Ill. (Byron)
So far: Played in all but three games as a freshman and started three, setting a career best with nine rebounds against Loyola in February.
What she adds: Lehne can provide high-percentage shooting from the post with effective rebounding and defense.
35 Rangie Bessard
Height: 6-1
Class: Sophomore
Hometown (previous school): Rosharon, Texas (Minnesota)
So far: Last year’s Valley newcomer of the year, Bessard became eligible in December following her transfer from Minnesota and led the Shockers with 15.5 points and 7.8 rebounds.
What she adds: Bessard is a foundational piece for the prospect of immediate improvement and WSU’s long-term goals. She can score from just inside the three-point line and play with her back to the basket.
40 Angiee Tompkins
Height: 6-2
Class: Junior
Hometown (previous school): Americus, Ga. (South Georgia Technical CC)
So far: Tompkins was an NJCAA All-American and Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association player of the year after averaging 18 points and 11.1 rebounds.
What she adds: In nine previous seasons, Coach Jody Adams-Birch had never signed an All-American. Tomkins is similar in size to Tomkins, but their skills are complementary because Tomkins plays mostly near the basket.
