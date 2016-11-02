Wichita State Shockers

November 2, 2016 10:52 AM

Meet the 2016-17 Shocker women’s team

1 Keke Thompson

Height: 5-5

Class: Junior

Hometown (previous school): Montgomery, Ala. (Shelton State CC)

So far: Helped Shelton State to a 63-5 two-year record while averaging 9.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

What she adds: A speedy ballhandler who can get to the basket or initiate the Shockers’ uptempo dribble-drive offense.

2 Hannah Mortimer

Height: 5-4

Class: Senior

Hometown (previous school): Salina (Brown Mackie College)

So far: Earned a scholarship in January after starting as a walk-on and played in 10 games as a reserve.

What she adds: One of the Shockers’ best shooters, she led Brown Mackie in three-point percentage as a sophomore in 2014-15.

3 Aundra Stovall

Height: 5-2

Class: Junior

Hometown (previous school): Arlington, Texas (Seguin)

So far: Started the first 12 games of last season and led the Shockers with 12 points against Richmond.

What she adds: A likely reserve who will provide experience off the bench, and a guard to add depth for a fast-paced offense.

4 Diamond Lockhart

Height: 5-5

Class: Junior

Hometown (previous school): Red Oak, Texas (Texas Tech)

So far: Scored 21 points in a December loss to Southeast Missouri State and was named Missouri Valley Conference player of the week. Lockhart played all 30 games and started 22 as a sophomore.

What she adds: WSU’s leader in assists will be part of a backcourt rotation that added multiple pieces through recruiting. Lockhart made 25 of 27 free throws last year.

5 Jeliah Preston

Height: 5-7

Class: Junior

Hometown (previous school): Houston (Blinn CC)

So far: Played in the NJCAA’s Sweet 16 while averaging 13.4 points for Blinn as a sophomore.

What she adds: Preston is a versatile offensive player who can play from the perimeter or closer to the paint.

10 Tamara Lee

Height: 5-8

Class: Junior

Hometown (previous school): Edmond, Okla. (Butler CC)

So far: Lee will play for her third school after starting at Denver then transferring to Butler. She was an All-Jayhawk Conference player while shooting 42.9 percent.

What she adds: May immediately become the Shockers’ top three-point threat. Lee has a quick release and is adept at moving without the ball.

11 Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage

Height: 6-2

Class: Sophomore

Hometown (previous school): Santa Fe, N.M. (Santa Fe)

So far: Lozada-Cabbage started 11 of 14 games after missing the first half of the season with a knee injury.

What she adds: Lozada-Cabbage has a strong mid-range game. That could serve the Shockers well as most of their eight 6-foot-and-taller players are best in the paint.

12 Jyar Francis

Height: 6-1

Class: Sophomore

Hometown (previous school): Hammond, La. (Ponchatoula)

So far: Debuted as conference player of the week after scoring 15 points with eight rebounds in her first game. Started four of the first six games.

What she adds: Perhaps WSU’s most aggressive player, Francis builds her offensive game around drawing contact and getting to the free-throw line. She is a three-point threat, making 14 of 44 threes as a freshman.

13 Kayla Williams

Height: 6-1

Class: Freshman

Hometown (previous school): Memphis, Tenn. (Overton)

So far: WSU’s only freshman, Williams helped Overton to four 20-win seasons and earned recruiting attention from SEC schools Mississippi and Auburn.

What she adds: Williams can be used in a variety of ways because of her quickness, ability to defend more physical post players, and shooting skills that could create matchup problems for opponents.

14 Marija Pacar

Height: 6-0

Class: Senior

Hometown (previous school): Podstrana, Croatia (Tallahassee CC)

So far: Started three games early in the season and scored 14 points against Creighton in the season opener and 13 points against Florida International 16 days later.

What she adds: Pacar is a scoring threat off the bench who can fill in at multiple positions.

20 Brittany Martin

Height: 6-3

Class: Senior

Hometown (previous school): Queensvillage, N.Y. (NW Florida CC)

So far: A three-year player, Martin is among the most experienced Shockers. She started eight games and led WSU with 28 blocked shots.

What she adds: Martin is probably WSU’s best interior defender. Her 53 career blocks rank tied for 16th on WSU’s career list and she is also a quality rebounder.

23 TaQuandra Mike

Height: 5-9

Class: Senior

Hometown (previous school): Savannah, Ga. (South Georgia Technical CC)

So far: Mike began her career at WSU as a stabilizing force on a volatile roster. She started 27 games and was second in scoring (12.6) and rebounding (4.6), twice scoring at least 25 points.

What she adds: Mike fills in most of WSU’s needs. She is a capable ballhandler, even though her shooting skills often necessitate her presence on the wing.

25 Jaleesa Chapel

Height: 5-10

Class: Senior

Hometown (previous school): Spring, Texas (DeKaney HS)

So far: Chapel is WSU’s only four-year player and the only one to play for two MVC champions. She started 29 games and averaged 1.5 steals as a junior.

What she adds: Chapel will likely guard the opposition’s best scorer. Her experience – she has played 92 games – is needed for a team looking to make a positive step after a difficult season.

34 Ellie Lehne

Height: 6-2

Class: Sophomore

Hometown (previous school): Byron, Ill. (Byron)

So far: Played in all but three games as a freshman and started three, setting a career best with nine rebounds against Loyola in February.

What she adds: Lehne can provide high-percentage shooting from the post with effective rebounding and defense.

35 Rangie Bessard

Height: 6-1

Class: Sophomore

Hometown (previous school): Rosharon, Texas (Minnesota)

So far: Last year’s Valley newcomer of the year, Bessard became eligible in December following her transfer from Minnesota and led the Shockers with 15.5 points and 7.8 rebounds.

What she adds: Bessard is a foundational piece for the prospect of immediate improvement and WSU’s long-term goals. She can score from just inside the three-point line and play with her back to the basket.

40 Angiee Tompkins

Height: 6-2

Class: Junior

Hometown (previous school): Americus, Ga. (South Georgia Technical CC)

So far: Tompkins was an NJCAA All-American and Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association player of the year after averaging 18 points and 11.1 rebounds.

What she adds: In nine previous seasons, Coach Jody Adams-Birch had never signed an All-American. Tomkins is similar in size to Tomkins, but their skills are complementary because Tomkins plays mostly near the basket.

