Meet the 2016-17 Shocker women’s team

0:59 Man critically injured in shooting Pause

3:51 Historic Campbell Castle for sale for $3.5 million

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

7:28 Triple-homicide news conference on Monday morning

3:22 Highlights from Kansas State game at Iowa State

0:44 WSU's YuMi the robot at NBAA

2:15 Justice Clarence Thomas: ‘We are destroying our institutions’

2:29 KU basketball coach Bill Self unhappy with team's performance in exhibition

0:46 LaMar's Donuts ask customers to choose between presidential pastries