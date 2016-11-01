Wichita State sets rosters for fall baseball series

Wichita State’s fall baseball scrimmage series begins Thursday at Eck Stadium.
On Tuesday, WSU announced rosters for the best-of-3 series. Thursday’s game begins at 6 p.m., followed by Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (11 a.m.). Admission is a can of food for the Kansas Food Bank.
Yellow — P Reagan Biechler, P Zach Lewis, C Gunnar Troutwine, INF Trey Vickers, INF Luke Ritter, OF/1B Josh DeBacker, C Noah Croft, OF Logan Sisson, INF Alex Jackson, OF/1B Jacob Katzfey, 3B Maison Stites, P Cody Tyler, P Alex Segal, P Tyler Jones, P Adam Keller, P Connor Lungwitz, P Codi Heuer, P Trent Allen, P Nathan Hawkins, P Joe Dittmar
Black — P Willie Schwanke, P Landon Holifield, 3B/1B Alec Bohm, OF/1B Greyson Jenista, OF Dayton Dugas, P Alex Forge’t, OF Travis Young, INF Jordan Boyer, 1B Sam Goodwin, INF Bryant Klusener, P Ben Hecht, P Clayton McGinness, P Chandler Sanburn, P Keylan Killgore, P Matt Whalen, P Preston Minor, P Preston Snavely, P Robby Evans, P Gabe Constantine, P Drake Durham, P Tommy Barnhouse
