WSU’s Rebekah Topham wins MVC cross country race

Wichita State sophomore Rebekah Topham won the Missouri Valley Conference women’s cross country race Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Topham covered the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 24.8 seconds, more than nine seconds ahead of second-place runner Ariel Michalek of Illinois State. Topham finished eighth at last year’s MVC race.
WSU senior Emilia Finley was fourth Saturday in 17:38.8, and senior Sidney Hirsch was eighth in 17:55.4, helping the Shockers to a third-place finish. Northern Iowa won the women’s team title with 53 points, Bradley was second with 64 and WSU had 82, four points ahead of Indiana State.
Bradley’s men placed five runners among top top eight finishers to dominate the men’s race with 24 points. WSU’s men placed second with 82, led by senior Ugis Jocis’ 10th place finish in in the 8K race in 25:12.2. Pedro Montoya (12th) and Joe Harter (14th) earned honorable mention all-conference.
The second-place run was the best men’s finish in coach Steve Rainbolt’s 17 years at WSU.
Comments