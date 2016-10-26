Baker scores first NBA points in Knicks loss

Former Wichita State University basketball star Ron Baker scored the first points of his NBA career Tuesday night against the reigning league champions.
Playing for the New York Knicks in the team’s regular season opener, Baker, from Scott City in western Kansas, scored five points in New York’s 117-88 loss to the Cavaliers – the 2015-16 NBA champions – at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.
Baker made a driving bank-shot for his first official pro basket with 4:48 to play in the game. Baker later added a 3-pointer and grabbed a rebound while logging nearly seven minutes off the bench for the Knicks.
The former Shocker averaged seven points per game in five preseason contests for New York. The Knicks hosts Memphis at Madison Square Garden on Saturday in their home opener.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments