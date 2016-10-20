Hamilton’s dunks, Frankamp’s threes start the Shocker Madness

A look at Thursday’s Shocker Madness at Koch Arena
▪ Men’s scrimmage – Yellow defeated Black 35-30 in 27 minutes, with several players switching teams after a 15-minute segment. Coach Gregg Marshall then added 12 more minutes for the crowd estimated at around 3,500.
Sophomore Markis McDuffie looked fast and agile roughly two months after surgery on his right knee. He scored 11 points, making 5 of 6 shots.
“We all can score the ball,” he said. “But it’s all about executing. There’s going to be a lot of great teams out there that scout us, defend us. We’ve got to be able to execute how coach wants us to.”
Newcomer Darral Willis scored 12 points, including a three-pointer, and grabbed six rebounds.
“The three-ball was surprising,” Marshall said. “I haven’t seen him make a lot of those.”
Conner Frankamp made 2 of 3 threes and scored eight points for Yellow.
Newcomer Daishon Smith handed out six assists and grabbed four rebounds. Freshman Austin Reaves largely shared point-guard duties with Smith and scored four points and recorded two assists.
“(Point guard) was just OK tonight,” Marshall said. “A couple of unforced turnovers. Austin … he was pretty sloppy with the ball. Daishon got it tipped out from behind him once or twice.”
Junior center Shaq Morris didn’t play in the scrimmage. He decided to rest his knees after practice on Thursday afternoon.
▪ Women’s scrimmage — Black’s Rangie Bessard, last season’s Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Year, scored eight points on 4-of-4 shooting in a 24-6 win.
Newcomer Keke Thompson added six points for Black.
Yellow missed eight of 11 shots in the 20-minute scrimmage. Freshman Kayla Williams scored four points.
The women debuted their new offense, one which will use a lot of “dribble-drive” tactics to spread the court and allow guards to penetrate to score or pass. That approach is suited to Thompson’s game and she showed quickness and creativity with several drives.
“My first thing is to drive and get to the rim,” Thompson said. “That’s just my game, so I fit right in. I’m that transition, get to the basket, finish at the rim player.”
▪ Hamilton, Frankamp repeat — Sophomore forward Eric Hamilton started with three managers standing, then three squatting. He finished with Morris.
No practice. No warmups.
“I was coming up with it on the fly,” Hamilton said. “Enjoy the night.”
Hamilton, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, repeated as Wichita State’s dunk champion on Thursday at Shocker Madness at Koch Arena. He didn’t miss a dunk on his way to scores of 48 in the first round, 50 in the final against C.J. Keyser and 50 in a tiebreaker final.
The other contestants tried to match his degree of difficulty and ultimately failed. Guard Kaelen Malone missed three attempts in the first round before succeeding, and Darral Willis missed twice before succeeding.
In the final, Keyser started with a between-the-legs dunk for 50 points. Hamilton matched his score by leaping over three managers — squatting and locking arms — on his way to a windmill dunk. Keyser upped the ante by trying to leap over 6-10 teammate Rauno Nurger. He missed all three attempts before running out of time.
Hamilton brought Morris, a 6-8 center, into the lane. Morris held a ball on his head. Hamilton jumped, grabbed the ball and dunked to win his second title in two seasons at WSU.
Morris suggested the routine and Hamilton went for it.
“That was definitely on the fly,” Hamilton said. “Shout out to Shaq on that one.”
▪ She said it — “I’ve never played in front of that many people, so my adrenalin was pumping,” Thompson said. “It gets me excited and ready to play.”
▪ He said it — “We’re good on one day and then bad on another,” McDuffie said. “We’ve got to be good on both sides of the court, on the little things, everything. Once we get all that put together, we’re going to be fine.”
The three-point shooting contest also featured a repeat winner.
Frankamp advanced to the final with 19 points, twice making seven threes in a row. He made nine in a row on his way to 24 points in the final to win the contest for a second season. Jyar Francis scored 10 in the final against Frankamp after winning the women’s semifnal.
The night started with team introductions for the men and women, and ended with men’s and women’s scrimmages.
▪ Up next — WSU’s women open the season with an exhibition game against Newman on Nov. 2 at Koch Arena. The men play Augusta (Ga.) in an exhibition on Nov. 5 at Koch Arena.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
