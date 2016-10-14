WSU volleyball beats Indiana State 3-1

Wichita State mantained its lead in the Missouri Valley Conference volleyball standings, beating Indiana State 3-1 (25-13, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18) on Friday night in Terre Haute, Ind.
Mikaela Raudsepp had 16 kills, Jody Larson had 14 kills and 14 digs, and Emily Brown had 11 kills and 13 digs for WSU (14-5, 7-1 MVC).
The Shockers never trailed in the first game after going ahead 2-1. Jody Larson had kills for three of the final eight points of the set.
Indiana State led 8-5 in the second game; WSU took its first lead at 12-11, but the Sycamores used a 7-2 run to reclaim control, and led 20-16 before WSU went on a 6-0 run that included three kills by setter Emily Hiebert. Kills by Abbie Lehman, Hiebert and Katy Dudzinski ended the set.
The Shockers led 20-17 in the third set but couldn’t put the match away. Three of ISU’s final four points in the game came on WSU attack errors.
WSU never trailed in the fourth game.
Wichita State plays at Illinois State on Sunday afternoon.
Comments