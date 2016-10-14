Knicks sign former Shocker Cleanthony Early for D League roster

The New York Knicks will sign Cleanthony Early and add him to its NBA Development League roster, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo.com.
Early, who played two seasons at Wichita State, is expected to start the season with the Westchester Knicks in the NBA Development League. He is rehabbing a hamstring injury.
Early, 25, was drafted by the Knicks in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft after leading Wichita State to the 2013 Final Four and a 35-1 record in 2013-14. He played in 39 games as a rookie, averaging 5.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 16.6 minutes.
He was the victim of a Dec. 30 shooting that injured his right knee and kept him out of games until April. He averaged 1.8 points in 9.1 minutes during 17 games last season.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Comments