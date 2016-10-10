PHOTOS: Wichita State sweeps the Salukis in three sets

Wichita State's Dani Mostrom digs one against Southern Illinois during their second set at Koch Arena Monday night. The Shockers swept the Salukis in three sets. (Oct. 10, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Mikaela Raudsepp (3) spikes the ball against Southern Illinois during their first set at Koch Arena Monday night. The Shockers swept the Salukis in three sets. (Oct. 10, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Dani Mostrom celebrates a point against Southern Illinois during their second set at Koch Arena Monday night. The Shockers swept the Salukis in three sets. (Oct. 10, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Abbie Lehman, center, spikes the ball against Southern Illinois during their first set at Koch Arena Monday night. The Shockers swept the Salukis in three sets. (Oct. 10, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Tabitha Brown spikes the ball against Southern Illinois during their first set at Koch Arena Monday night. The Shockers swept the Salukis in three sets. (Oct. 10, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Katy Dudzinski spikes the ball against Southern Illinois during their first set at Koch Arena Monday night. The Shockers swept the Salukis in three sets. (Oct. 10, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Jody Larson, left, returns the ball against Southern Illinois during their first set at Koch Arena Monday night. The Shockers swept the Salukis in three sets. (Oct. 10, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Tabitha Brown spikes the ball against Southern Illinois during their first set at Koch Arena Monday night. The Shockers swept the Salukis in three sets. (Oct. 10, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Katy Dudzinski (4) spikes the ball against Southern Illinois during their first set at Koch Arena Monday night. The Shockers swept the Salukis in three sets. (Oct. 10, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Mikaela Raudsepp (3) spikes the ball against Southern Illinois during their first set at Koch Arena Monday night. The Shockers swept the Salukis in three sets. (Oct. 10, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Tabitha Brown spikes the ball against Southern Illinois in the first set at Koch Arena Monday night. The Shockers swept the Salukis in three sets. (Oct. 10, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Emily Hiebert keeps the point alive against Southern Illinois during their second set at Koch Arena Monday night. The Shockers swept the Salukis in three sets. (Oct. 10, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Dani Mostrom returns the ball against Southern Illinois during their second set at Koch Arena Monday night. The Shockers swept the Salukis in three sets. (Oct. 10, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle
Wichita State's Dani Mostrom celebrates a point against Southern Illinois during their second set at Koch Arena Monday night. The Shockers swept the Salukis in three sets. (Oct. 10, 2016)
Fernando Salazar
The Wichita Eagle