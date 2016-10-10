Wichita State sweeps into first place

On Friday, Wichita State was tied for third in the Missouri Valley Conference. Three days later, the Shockers are alone in first.
WSU defeated Southern Illinois 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-18) on Monday at Koch Arena. That ended a three-match-in-four-day swing that moved WSU ahead of the Salukis.
Katy Dudzinski recorded 11 kills on 13 swings, without an error, for an .846 attack percentage, No. 4 on WSU’s career list. The Shockers (13-5, 6-1 MVC) hit a season-high .461 and swept their third straight opponent.
Andrea Estrada and Alex Rosignol led SIU (15-7, 6-2) with 10 kills each. SIU hit .607 in the first before declining in the next two and finishing at .294.
Mikaela Raudsepp also recorded 11 kills and 14 digs for the Shockers and Jody Larson added 10. Abbie Lehman had seven kills and four blocks. Setter Emily Hiebert contributed 42 assists and seven digs.
WSU hit .471 in the third set with Larson leading the way with seven kills and four digs.
Lehman turned the second set to the Shockers with a sequence of blocks that ruined SIU’s offense. The Shockers led 9-5 when their front-row combined to send the ball back before Lehman finished the point with a stuff block. Another solo by Lehman made it 11-5. After a tip by Tabitha Brown put WSU up 12-6, Lehman recorded another block for a 13-6 lead.
Raudsepp recorded five kills in the second set and six digs.
WSU hit .400 in the second set and cooled off SIU, which hit .206 after hitting .607 in the first set. SIU’s Andrea Estrada was limited to one kill after getting six in the first set.
The Shockers used their quick sets to the middles to expose SIU’s blockers in the first set. Katy Dudzinski recorded five kills and Abbie Lehman two. When Hiebert wasn’t at the net, back-row attackers Mikaela Raudsepp and Jody Larson kept the offense going. WSU hit .520 in the first set, with three errors on 25 swings.
Worth noting — WSU is No. 40 in the NCAA’s RPI rankings, followed by SIU at No. 50, No. 64 Northern Iowa and No. 74 Missouri State in the top 100.… WSU snapped a two-match losing streak to the Salukis.
