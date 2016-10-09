Wichita State’s new lineup can grab first place in MVC volleyball

Wichita State coach Chris Lamb loved the two-setter lineup during the spring. Injuries ruined those and other plans and now his latest look gets its toughest on Monday against Southern Illinois.
The Shockers wrap up a three-match-in-four-day stretch with a chance to grab first place in the Missouri Valley Conference with a win over the Salukis (15-6, 6-1 MVC) at Koch Arena. The Salukis resided in the bottom half of the Valley before coach Justin Ingram took over in 2012.
In 2013, SIU ended a 23-match losing streak to the Shockers. Last season, SIU finished one game behind MVC champion WSU and made its first NCAA Tournament appearance. Ingram, a former Kansas State assistant, runs a “read” defense that the Shockers rarely see. The defense holds blockers in place until the set, as opposed to moving with hitters. It often takes away the middle of the court and forces attackers to hit more difficult shots down the lines.
“They play a very distinct defensive style,” WSU coach Chris Lamb said. “And nobody’s faster to the left side than they are. There are a lot of seniors on that team and a lot of people that have won a lot.”
WSU swept Loyola and Bradley over the weekend to successfully work in a new lineup with Tabitha Brown and Mikaela Raudsepp playing six rotations and using libero Dani Mostrom as the lone “little” in the back row. The move gives WSU the potential for more offensive punch from the back row and Lamb had been unhappy with the play of some of his defensive specialists.
That group was hurt by a season-ending injury sustained by freshman Giorgio Civita, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in her right knee before conference play. The shift toward this lineup was also affected by Jenny Whitledge’s season-ending knee injury, which dampened Lamb’s enthusiasm for the 6-2 before the season started.
“Point-scoring has been fine,” Lamb said. “Sideout has kind of been riding the wave a little bit, but we’ve managed to win rallies.”
Brown, a sophomore transfer from Alabama, showed in practice that she could handle the passing requirements of the six-rotation job.
“Everybody wants to be a six-rotation player,” she said. “I haven’t played back row in awhile, so it’s kind of an adjustment. I’m just doing what I can to get better and just get in the gym to work hard.”
Lamb has always like Raudsepp’s potential for the back row.
“Tabitha doesn’t get aced,” Lamb said. “The fact that she can stay on the floor and get more and more comfortable with every match that she’s back there … that had a lot to do with the wholesale change. The back-row attack thing for Mikaela is going to get better throughout the season and throughout her career.”
The players are happy to play with the extra demands.
“I take those more of gifts, that they trust me back there,” Raudsepp said. “I want to earn that and I want to gain the trust of the coaching staff and my teammates, being back there.”
Lamb is also pleased with WSU’s serving accuracy during the weekend matches, in which it totaled 10 aces and nine errors. It seven aces against Loyola are the most in MVC play. Its serving performance against Bradley — three and three — broke a string of nine matches in which WSU recorded more service errors than aces. Redshirt freshman left Alex Koon is playing more for her serving skills and freshman libero Kara Bown played for the first time this season last weekend so she could add her serve to the mix.
“Kara Bown, through coachability, has listened to her coaches and learned how to serve,” Lamb said. “She’s getting back there and hitting it, and that’s what you’re seeing out of Alex.”
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Southern Illinois at Wichita State
- When: 7 p.m. Monday
- Where: Koch Arena
- Records: SIU 15-6, 6-1 MVC; WSU 12-5, 5-1
- TV: Cox 22
- Audio: goshockers.com
WICHITA STATE SCHEDULE
August
Iowa State Challenge at Ames, Iowa
Iowa State 3, WSU 0
WSU 3, Creighton 2
September
Shocker Volleyball Classic
Cincinnati 3, WSU 1
WSU 3, IUPUI 0
WSU 3, Marquette 0
Rams Volleyball Classic at Fort Collins, Colo.
WSU 3, Colorado State 0
Texas 3, WSU 1
WSU 3, Samford 0
Roadrunners Roundup at San Antonio
WSU 3, Texas Tech 0
WSU 3, Texas State 0
Texas San-Antonio 3, WSU 2
WSU 3, Missouri State 2
WSU 3, Evansville 0
October
WSU 3, Drake 0
Northern Iowa 3, WSU 1
WSU 3, Loyola 0
WSU 3, Bradley 0
Monday — Southern Illinois, 7 p.m. (Cox 22)
14 — at Indiana State, 6 p.m. (ESPN3.com)
16 — at Illinois State, 1 p.m. (ESPN3.com)
21 — Missouri State, 7 p.m. (ESPN3.com)
28 — Northern Iowa, 7 p.m. (ESPN3.com)
29 — Drake, 7 p.m. (ESPN3.com)
November
4 — at Bradley, 7 p.m. (ESPN3.com)
5 — at Loyola, 7 p.m. (ESPN3.com)
11 — Illinois State, 5 p.m. (Cox 22)
12 — Indiana State, 7 p.m. (ESPN3.com)
18 — at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m. (ESPN3.com)
19 — at Evansville, 7 p.m. (ESPN3.com)
MVC Tournament
24-26 — at Cedar Falls, Iowa (ESPN3.com)
Comments