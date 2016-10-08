WSU volleyball sweeps Bradley with Larson commanding final set

Wichita State swept Bradley for the 22nd time in the past 27 meetings on Saturday at Koch Arena.
The Shockers didn’t trail in the first two sets on their way to winning 25-12, 25-14, 25-22 to set up a showdown with Southern Illinois on Monday at Koch Arena.
WSU (12-5, 5-1 Missouri Valley Conference) won its 27th straight match over Bradley (6-11, 1-5), a streak that began in 2003.
Jody Larson led WSU with 13 kills and a .462 attack percentage. She recorded nine kills in the final set on 15 swings with no errors. She scored six of WSU’s final 10 points to hold off Bradley’s best effort of the match. Mikaela Raudsepp and Tabitha Brown both added seven kills for the Shockers, who hit .322.
Erica Haslag and Jamie Livaudais both had seven kills for Bradley, which hit .312 in the final set and .089 for the match.
The Shockers dominated the first set, starting at the net with their overpowering blocking, and moving to back-row attacks and two aces. They led 11-4 to force a Bradley timeout and extended the edge to 15-6, producing another timeout.
Raudsepp recorded four kills on six swings, leading WSU’s .542 attack percentage. Katy Dudzinski added three kills and two block assists in the set.
In the second set, the Braves totaled six kills and 10 errors, dragging their total for the match to 13 and 16. The Shockers recorded three blocks in the set and forced the Braves to hit inaccurately down the line.
WSU led 12-8 when Lehman took over with a kill on a slide, one after a Braves overpass and a stuff-block against Kathryn Graf.
WSU trailed 17-15 in the final set before taking a timeout. Larson scroed twice from the back row to tie the set. Two more kills by Larson gave the Shockers a 19-18 lead. After Bradley tied it 20-all, kills by Emily Hiebert and Larson gave WSU the lead for good. A quick set to Larson from Hiebert made it 24-21 and Raudsepp ended the match with her seventh kill.
