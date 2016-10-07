Wichita State coach Chris Lamb and senior Jody Larson

Wichita State president John Bardo, spoke with the Eagle's Paul Suellentrop and Bob Lutz about the findings of a recent study done to gauge the feasibility of football returning to Wichita State. Some of the topics covered were the cost of renovating Cessna Stadium and how the future of the Big 12 Conference plays into Wichita State deciding whether or not to bring back football. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)