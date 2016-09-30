WSU volleyball sweeps Drake

Wichita State’s volleyball team used a balance attack to beat Drake 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-18) on Friday night in Des Moines.
Tabitha Brown had 11 kills and Mikaela Raudsepp and Abbie Lehman each had 10 as WSU hit .349 for the match.
The Shockers never trailed in the first two sets. Brown had kills for the match’s first two points. After Drake pulled even at 8-8, WSU used a 10-3 run to take control. A kill by Katy Dudzkinski ended the set.
WSU scored the first six points of the second set – five on Drake errors. Brown had consecutive service aces to make it 19-11 before WSU closed out the set.
Drake scored the first four points of the third set. WSU finally went ahead for good at 16-15 on a kill by Raudsepp.
WSU (10-4, 3-0 MVC) is one of three unbeaten teams left in the Missouri Valley Conference. Southern Illinois and Illinois State also won Friday night.
WSU plays at Northern Iowa at 6 p.m. Saturday.
