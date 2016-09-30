Wichita State, Arkansas players unite to remember 1970 game

Someday, Corbin Barber will receive a yellow football helmet with a black W on the sides, covered by signatures in black ink. Joni Knol, his grandmother, will tell Corbin, born 18 months ago, the story of the helmet that belonged to Mike Knol, her older brother and a member of the 1970 Wichita State team.
The story will start with an ugly scar on the side of a mountain in Colorado, where 31 people died in a plane crash. The rest of the story involves Knol and his teammates and their friends and families remembering and honoring the dead.
On Friday, Joni Knol returned to Little Rock, where 46 years earlier she watched her brother and the rest of the Shockers play Arkansas in an Oct. 24, 1970 game at War Memorial Stadium. That game started the “Second Season” after an Oct. 2 plane crash that resulted in the deaths of 14 Shockers and coach Ben Wilson.
Soon after, the athletes voted 76-1 to continue the season against the ninth-ranked Razorbacks. Family members traveled to the game and formed a tunnel to usher the Shockers out of their locker room and onto the field in front of around 45,000 fans. Joni Knol, then 12, came with her parents from Oklahoma City. Mike Knol, who played right tackle, died in 2009.
“I will never forget that day — the standing ovation, the people cheering, the people crying,” she said. “It seemed like it went on forever. The love was overwhelming.”
The aftermath of that game became more powerful than either side imagined. They met at a North Little Rock hotel Friday and devoted this weekend to those memories and the bond of college football.
“Most people were totally unaware how emotionally involved and how they took us into their hearts and into their lives,” former WSU defensive back Bruce Gerleman said. “We were just unaware of the connection that we had made with them.”
Sixteen former Shockers and assistant coach Dennis Patterson attended, along with many family members, for a total party of around 50. Many of the Shockers wore black-collared shirts with a “WSU 1970 Still a Team” logo stitched above the pocket. Wilma Gerleman, Bruce Gerleman’s mother, wore her button reading “My son is No. 16” from his time as a Shocker.
Around 15 former Razorbacks and their family attended. Kevin Crass, chairman of the War Memorial Stadium Commission, told his story of watching the game as an 11-year-old and broke down in tears.
“This is the best of what college athletics should be about,” WSU athletic director Darron Boatright said during the reception at the Wyndham Riverfront in North Little Rock.
On Saturday, a bus provided by the University of Arkansas will take the WSU party from the hotel across the Arkansas River for a six-mile drive to War Memorial Stadium and a tailgate party before an 11 a.m. game against Alcorn State. After the first quarter, players from both teams will go on the field for an introduction.
Joni Knol brought her brother’s helmet so his teammates could sign. The Knol farm served as a weekend gathering spot for some of the Shockers, who rode horses and explored the 15 acres. After the crash, she said, her father flew to Denver and helped the victims.
“Wichita State is our family and we’ve stayed family,” she said.
The family will feel bigger after this weekend reunion with the Razorbacks. Arkansas won the game 62-0. The plane that crashed carried WSU’s starters, 10 of them juniors and seniors. WSU went to Little Rock with a 46-man roster, 39 of them freshmen and sophomores. The 19 freshmen made their college debuts. None of the eight crash survivors suited up.
“There were a lot of kids that became men that day,” former WSU receiver Ed Plopa said. “It led us back to closure and a healing process. It was therapy for us.”
Wichita State seniors Bob Hayes and Don Pankratz – the only seniors in uniform – and senior John Hoheisel, injured in the crash, walked toward midfield. Hoheisel used a crutch and wore a letter jacket. It is that moment the Razorback players remember.
“I played in a national championship game, played in the Sugar Bowl twice … nothing ever touched me … ,” former Arkansas defensive end Bruce James said.
The Razorback starters played one series before coach Frank Broyles went to his reserves.
“Here’s these people that were courageous enough to continue their season,” James said. “It really affected me. I remember when Wichita State broke the huddle, I wondered if I could really go full-speed. I thought that they wanted the best effort from us.”
Memories of the game are dim and seem secondary. The Shockers do remember the kind treatment from the people of Little Rock. On the day before the game, the Shockers walked through downtown in their gold blazers. At the game, they wore black jerseys, as they would do for the remaining games.
“People would stop us … and tell us their thoughts and concerns and well-wishes,” former WSU guard Ray Burford said. “The stadium was really pretty quiet, and then we got out there everybody stood up and started clapping. It was tremendously rewarding. It sent chills up your spine.”
The reunion sprung from a chance meeting in February between former Shocker John Potts and Razorback fan Kate Dickson, who attended the game in 1970 as a sophomore in college. She connected former Razorback Chuck Dicus with Potts and the two men started planning.
“For 46 years,you’ve remained loyal to your teammates,” Dicus said. “We’ve got to show those guys we remember them and they’re still in our hearts.”
