The Shocker plane crash survivors: In their words

Forty-six years later, we cannot imagine.
But there are seven men still alive who can. Because they were there. They survived the Oct. 2, 1970, Wichita State football plane crash only to endure the hardship and suffering of its aftermath.
And, in many cases, they have also experienced the joy of life. Marriage, children, successful careers. Happiness.
The crash, though, is with them every day.
Four of the seven living survivors — Mike Bruce, Glenn Kostal, Dave Lewis and Rick Stephens — agreed to share their thoughts on the crash and its aftermath. Their stories have been told, but now they’re the ones telling them.
Two survivors, Keith Morrison and Bob Renner, could not be reached. Another, John Hoheisel, declined.
It’s been my privilege to know and over the years write about some of the survivors of the plane crash, which killed 31 people. One of those who survived the crash, Randy Jackson, died of cancer in 2010 after a long career as a teacher and coach in at Robinson Middle School in Wichita.
Comments