We all have different ways of dealing with grief. I think each of the survivors of the plane crash in Colorado in 1970, and the survivors of the victims, all dealt with the grief differently.
For those of us who survived the plane crash, there is a real and deep remorse in “survivor’s guilt” that we cannot really explain but live through daily. We lost our closest and most endearing teammates that fateful day. It cannot be compared to a crash of a commercial airline, where the passengers are generally unrelated. These teammates lived and suffered together through physically and mentally difficult practices, classrooms, class schedules, game after game of putting your best on the field, but coming up short. This was a close group of young men.
We became closer after a new regime arrived with their players to eventually take the program in a different direction and hopefully to greater success. But honestly, I never was able to make that transition and I know a lot of us were having difficulty with it.
I was very fortunate in that I had a very strong support group in family and my fiancée, soon after to be my wife to this day. I have her to share my thoughts, concerns and emotions of this event. I was not in a good place after our return to campus from the Denver hospital and without her understanding and very strong support I would not have been able to make it through these years to enjoy the family I have.
Every day, I feel as if it has been given to me to try to make someone else’s day better. I am not sure why and that word is what resonates through my thoughts frequently. The why has become less of an impact and the celebration of the opportunity a greater realization through the years.
I have not shared the crash, its events, its impact, nor the emotions with many people. I don’t intend to because it was a personal event. I cannot even begin to express the magnitude of its importance in my life.
I will never forget, nor be able to express the affection and respect I have for my position coach, Chuck Ramsey, who sat outside my hospital room the entire night of Oct. 2, 1970 in an effort to keep away newspaper reporters from breaking into the room. Upon returning to campus, I was determined to get my education and get out of Wichita as quickly as I possibly could.
I thought the memories would settle when I left Wichita. Days before the crash, I had celebrated my 21st birthday with my longtime teammate, Johnny Taylor. Our birthdays were on the same day and we attended high school together. He suffered in the burn unit in a hospital in San Antonio and later died. He and I were both motivated to get our education. This is why we were in college and we worked playing football, a game we both loved, to earn our degrees. My attention and motivation turned to a single purpose.
I separated myself from the remaining team. I could not go into the dressing room for fear I would become an uncontrollable crying maniac. I carried with me for decades a feeling that the university, the administration and the coaches were using the survivors as an emblem for something I did not want to be a part of.
In 2010, Debbie Kennedy pressed hard to get all the survivors back on campus. In my desperation to see the guys, my wife and I returned to Wichita State and the campus. The Alumni Club was incredible in accepting us back for the 40th memorial service. This event healed many wounds, but most of all I was there to see so many of the guys I had not seen for so many years. I think we all have very different emotions throughout our lives and they change dramatically. Maybe after all these years things have moved to nostalgia from wherever they were.
Spiritually, I have been told that there is yet a purpose for which I am living and I can only hope I have served that purpose well. I think all we can do is to try our best to do just that.
Comments