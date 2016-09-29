Shane Dennis will be WSU broadcaster on Cox basketball broadcasts

Shane Dennis will take over play by play duties for Wichita State’s men’s basketball television games on Cox 22, according to two sources.
Dennis, an account executive for Shocker Sports Properties, will call all games in the 14-game package. Bob Hull will continue to do analysis at home games; the analyst for the three road games is to be determined.
Dennis, a former Shockers baseball pitcher, also does color for WSU baseball games. He replaces Bruce Haertl as the voice of the Shockers on TV for basketball. Haertl started doing games during the tenure of former coach Randy Smithson (1996-2000). He is now a sports anchor and reporter at TV station KDVR in Denver.
The Cox and Missouri Valley Conference portion of the TV schedule will be announced on Friday. The ESPN and CBS Sports Network games were announced earlier this week.
WICHITA STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Nov. 5 — Augusta (Ga.) (exhibition)
Nov. 11 — South Carolina State
Nov. 13 — Long Beach State
Nov. 16 —Tulsa, 7 p.m. (ESPN3)
Nov. 20 — Maryland Eastern Shore, 2 p.m.
x-Nov. 23 — LSU, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
x-Nov. 24 — Louisville or Old Dominion 1:30 p.m/8:30 p.m.
x-Nov. 25 — Michigan State/Saint John’s/Baylor/VCU
Nov. 29 — Southern Nazarene
Dec. 3 — at Colorado State, 4 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Dec. 6 — Saint Louis
Dec. 10 — Oklahoma (at Oklahoma City), 3 p.m. (ESPN2)
Dec. 17 — Oklahoma State at Intrust Bank Arena, 6 p.m. (ESPN3)
Dec. 22 — South Dakota State
Dec. 28 — at Indiana State
Jan. 1 — Bradley
Jan. 4 — Drake
Jan. 8 — at Northern Iowa, 3 p.m. (ESPNU/ESPN3)
Jan. 11 — Loyola
Jan. 14 — at Illinois State, 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)
Jan. 17 — at Evansville. 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Jan. 21 — Indiana State, 2 p.m. (ESPN3)
Jan. 24 — Southern Illinois, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Jan. 29 — at Bradley, 3 p.m. (ESPNU/ESPN3)
Feb. 1 — at Drake
Feb. 4 — Illinois State, 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)
Feb. 9 — Missouri State, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Feb. 12 — at Loyola, 3 p.m. (ESPNU/ESPN3)
Feb. 15 — at Southern Illinois
Feb. 18 — Northern Iowa, 11 a.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)
Feb. 21 — Evansville
Feb. 25 — at Missouri State
March 2-5 — MVC Tournament, St. Louis
x-at Paradise Island, Bahamas
