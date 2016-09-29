Wichita State Shockers

September 29, 2016 9:06 PM

Shane Dennis will be WSU broadcaster on Cox basketball broadcasts

By Paul Suellentrop

Shane Dennis will take over play by play duties for Wichita State’s men’s basketball television games on Cox 22, according to two sources.

Dennis, an account executive for Shocker Sports Properties, will call all games in the 14-game package. Bob Hull will continue to do analysis at home games; the analyst for the three road games is to be determined.

Dennis, a former Shockers baseball pitcher, also does color for WSU baseball games. He replaces Bruce Haertl as the voice of the Shockers on TV for basketball. Haertl started doing games during the tenure of former coach Randy Smithson (1996-2000). He is now a sports anchor and reporter at TV station KDVR in Denver.

The Cox and Missouri Valley Conference portion of the TV schedule will be announced on Friday. The ESPN and CBS Sports Network games were announced earlier this week.

WICHITA STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Nov. 5 — Augusta (Ga.) (exhibition)

Nov. 11 — South Carolina State

Nov. 13 — Long Beach State

Nov. 16 —Tulsa, 7 p.m. (ESPN3)

Nov. 20 — Maryland Eastern Shore, 2 p.m.

x-Nov. 23 — LSU, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

x-Nov. 24 — Louisville or Old Dominion 1:30 p.m/8:30 p.m.

x-Nov. 25 — Michigan State/Saint John’s/Baylor/VCU

Nov. 29 — Southern Nazarene

Dec. 3 — at Colorado State, 4 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Dec. 6 — Saint Louis

Dec. 10 — Oklahoma (at Oklahoma City), 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

Dec. 17 — Oklahoma State at Intrust Bank Arena, 6 p.m. (ESPN3)

Dec. 22 — South Dakota State

Dec. 28 — at Indiana State

Jan. 1 — Bradley

Jan. 4 — Drake

Jan. 8 — at Northern Iowa, 3 p.m. (ESPNU/ESPN3)

Jan. 11 — Loyola

Jan. 14 — at Illinois State, 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Jan. 17 — at Evansville. 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Jan. 21 — Indiana State, 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Jan. 24 — Southern Illinois, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Jan. 29 — at Bradley, 3 p.m. (ESPNU/ESPN3)

Feb. 1 — at Drake

Feb. 4 — Illinois State, 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Feb. 9 — Missouri State, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Feb. 12 — at Loyola, 3 p.m. (ESPNU/ESPN3)

Feb. 15 — at Southern Illinois

Feb. 18 — Northern Iowa, 11 a.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Feb. 21 — Evansville

Feb. 25 — at Missouri State

March 2-5 — MVC Tournament, St. Louis

x-at Paradise Island, Bahamas

