Injuries to McDuffie, Shamet overshadow Wichita State’s search for leaders in practice

When Wichita State basketball players explain their success, practice is usually in the first sentence. Games, when compared to a practice under the scrutiny of coach Gregg Marshall, are the fun part, no matter the opposition or stakes.
Practices are not going well for the Shockers. While that’s discouraging, it’s probably not a surprising development considering who is not playing.
Marshall is faced with the challenge of replacing top-of-the-line practice players Ron Baker, Fred VanVleet and Evan Wessel. He’s also been without two of his top returners — Markis McDuffie and Landry Shamet — for much of the fall because of injuries.
On Sunday, WSU moves from the two-hour-a-week fall period for practice time to the 20-hour-a-week period that carries it into and through the season.
“It’s been a plethora of injuries,” Marshall said. “It causes a lot of problems. We need these young guys to get some time. We had a rash of sickness, too … about eight of guys were down with some type of bug.”
McDuffie, out since late August after knee surgery, is close to a full return. On Wednesday, he played in a pickup game, although he didn’t run full-speed, and on Thursday he sprinted up the tunnel to practice dressed in practice gear. Shamet has missed around two weeks with a concussion and the timetable for his return is uncertain. WSU is also missing freshman guard Austin Reaves, who continues to rehabilitate his surgically repaired left shoulder.
“We’ve got enough time now to, hopefully, heal and get them out and figure out what types of rotations we’re able to have,” Marshall said.
Every day, Marshall comes to the gym wanting to see more leadership, more intensity from his healthy players. Junior Rashard Kelly is trying his best and junior Zach Brown pitches in. The process of replacing the consistent effort and experience and presence offered by Baker, VanVleet and Wessel is a long way from complete.
“We don’t have a guy like that,” Marshall said. “It would be nice if someone did that. Guys that are trying to lead at times would be Kelly … Brown, to a little bit lesser degree.”
Oct. 29 Closed scrimmage with Oral Roberts
Nov. 5 Exhibition game vs. Augusta (Ga.)
Nov. 11 Opener vs. South Carolina State
In the Shocker lexicon, being an “every-day player” is one of the highest compliments. Those players show up daily and get the most out conditioning and practices. Baker and Wessel had five years to learn the Shocker way. VanVleet had four. This team is light on seniors and heavy on juniors who are either new or — at least until recently — more concerned with their own roles than guiding an entire team.
“(Practices) are up and down because we really have a young team,” Brown said. “Guys don’t know about really being an every-day player. We’re going to get to that point.”
Marshall will know it when he sees it. It can be as simple as maintaining eye contact during instruction and as complex as playing hard in the final minutes of a two-hour practice.
“Knowing how to practice, knowing how to push yourself through mental and physical fatigue,” Marshall said. “Getting your hands off your knees, getting your head up. Having great body language and a little bit of pop in your step.”
The Shockers don’t have a scholarship senior, which means Brown, Kelly and fellow junior Shaq Morris know teammates look to them for instruction and inspiration. Walk-ons J.R. Simon and Zach Bush are the team’s seniors and while they can set a good example, their leadership must be supplemented.
“The more I go in, the more I realize that, yes, I am a veteran on this team and I need to lead by example, act and behave like a vet,” Brown said. “Guys that are vets, me and Rashard and Shaq, have to come in with the right attitude and the right effort. Hopefully, the others will see what we do.”
Brown and Kelly spent two seasons with Baker, VanVleet and Wessel. Kelly said he learned about work ethic from watching Anton Grady, who spent last season with WSU after transferring from Cleveland State. Grady told him not let people out-work him and Kelly is trying to fall in love with the routine of daily work.
“My leaders aren’t here anymore, so I try to pick up traits I learned from them,” Kelly said. “I always thought Fred was a great vocal leader. Outside basketball and on the court. That focus level he had, I try to pick up a lot of things he displayed.”
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
