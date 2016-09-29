Wichita State doesn’t hide admiration for UNI’s digging desire

When Northern Iowa arrives on the volleyball schedule, Wichita State’s back-row players know the speech. Coach Chris Lamb will tell them the Panthers are the model for hustle and desire in the face of hard-hit volleyballs.
Whether it bugs them or sparks them, generations of Shockers heard that message and it doesn’t change much over the years.
“It’s more of a motivational technique for him,” WSU junior defensive specialist Gabi Mostrom said. “Northern Iowa is known for their defense, so our goal is … to match them or even do better,”
The Shockers (9-4, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference) play at Drake (10-6, 1-1) on Friday and at UNI (10-6, 1-2) on Saturday.
For much of the season, the digging numbers by liberos and defensive specialists disappointed Lamb. Over the past week, he changed his practice schedule to give that group — his littles — more attention from coaches smacking balls for them to dig.
“We kind of fell back a little bit in how many balls we were digging,” junior Hannah Shelton said. “He noticed that. We start and for like an hour we’re over there digging.”
Lamb refers to that time as “high school drills,” for their simplicity. He expects to see players diving on the floor, stabbing with one arm and ranging across vast areas to get hands on volleyballs.
WSU has won 31 straight matches over Drake, a streak that started in 2000 and includes 26 sweeps.
“Coaches and littles together and we’re going to wear our arms out and we’re going to dig a lot of balls,” he said. “It’s not a whole lot about team defense, it’s just hitting a bunch of balls at you and make some movement and put forth some effort.”
WSU ranks third in the MVC in opponent attack percentage at .195 and fifth in digs per set at 15.66. UNI leads the MVC — it finished first or second the past seven seasons — in digs per set at 18.21.
“I know it can be better, and the better comes from anticipation, the better comes from reading, the better comes from discipline and the better comes from effort,” Lamb said. “The Shockers need to put out more of a defensive effort.”
Moving digging drills to the start of practice and spending significant time told the players Lamb regards that area as important. Earlier practices focused more on offensive skills and it’s time to make defense the priority.
“I think it’s more about reading the hitter, seeing the different kind of shots they have,” Gabi Mostrom said. “If the ball is more off the net, they’re going to hit it deeper. If it’s more on the net, it’s going to go down and being able to make the moves and make those reads.”
Lamb saw improvement in last week’s 3-2 win at Missouri State and again Monday in a sweep of Evansville while holding the Aces to a season-low negative-043 attack percentage.
“We’re getting more aggressive,” Shelton said. “Working on it makes you feel like you can go out in a game and do it.”
Shelton made the kind of play late in Monday’s match — hustling off the court to keep a ball in play — that her teammates hope is emblematic of improved effort. In Lamb’s mind, that play served as an example of a bonus dig, one that perhaps slipped by earlier. If WSU can dig one or two of those attacks each set, points will follow.
“You can’t win those big-time matches without big plays in the back row,” libero Dani Mostrom said. “That’s something we keyed in against Missouri State, for sure.”
Worth noting — WSU’s Emily Hiebert recorded her 3,000th assist against Evansville. She ranks No. 7 on WSU’s career list with 3,013 assists and trails No. 6 Andee Hartig (3,114). UNI setter Heather Hook leads the MVC with an average of 11.02 assists per set. Hiebert is second at 10.28. … Friday’s match is on ESPN3.com. Audio for both matches is on goshockers.com. … WSU has won 31 straight matches over Drake, a streak that started in 2000. It is WSU’s longest win streak against an MVC opponent, ahead of 29 vs. Indiana State and 26 vs. Bradley. … WSU has won three straight against UNI, its longest streak in the series since winning seven in a row from 2004-2008. … WSU freshman libero Giorgia Civita remains sidelined by a right leg injury. She watched Wednesday’s practice with a brace on the leg. She did not play in matches against Missouri State and Evansville.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
