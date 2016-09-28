Chance meeting opened door for WSU-Arkansas football reunion

Kate Dickson was a sophomore at Arkansas in 1970 and she attended Razorback football games, as is the custom in a football-crazy state.
Forty-six years later, a chance meeting in New Orleans gave her reason to relive one of the most memorable games and set the groundwork for a reunion between the 1970 Wichita State and Arkansas teams.
“They’ve reached out and embraced the Shockers and welcomed them into War Memorial Stadium,” said John Potts, a member of the 1970 Shockers.
Dickson remembers the game on Oct. 24, 1970 for none of the usual reasons. The ninth-ranked Razorbacks defeated Wichita State 62-0 in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium in a game memorable because the Shockers showed up under painful circumstances and played to honor the dead.
“There was a lot of cheering and good will,” Dickson said, remembering that night. “There was no doubt we would win, but we really wished we wouldn’t.”
That game stands out in the memories of many because it occurred after the Oct. 2, 1970 plane crash that killed 14 Shocker football players, coach Ben Wilson and 16 others. The team voted to resume the season against Arkansas.
In February, Dickson met John Potts, who played for WSU, at a social hour at New Orleans’ Royal Sonesta Hotel on Bourbon Street during an economic development conference. After seeing “Wichita” on his name tag, Dickson asked about Shocker football and told Potts she watched that game.
“It took a few seconds for her to compose herself,” Potts said. “She said there’s never been a game that had that impact. It was about far more than football.”
From that chance meeting came this weekend’s reunion with the 1970 Shockers and Razorbacks in Little Rock. Around 50 people associated with WSU, including 16 former players and assistant coach Dennis Patterson, will attend, Potts said.
On Friday, players and families from the teams will meet for a social hour in North Little Rock. On Saturday, the group will tailgate before attending the Arkansas game against Alcorn State at 11 a.m. in War Memorial Stadium.
Dickson mentioned her conversation about the game with Chuck Dicus, her friend and a star receiver on that 1970 Razorback team. He emailed Potts, which led to a phone call of 45 minutes and plans for a few people to get together for golf.
“From there it blossomed,” Potts said.
When Potts and Dicus realized Arkansas played in Little Rock on a date close to the anniversary of the plane crash, plans emerged for something more significant.
“Sometimes, you lose sight of the real purpose of college athletics and football,” Dicus said. “That day, that night in Little Rock showed what fans can do and the impact they can have.”
The Shockers remember that game for many reasons, especially the kind treatment they received from the people of Arkansas. On the day before the game, WSU stayed in a downtown hotel and the athletes remember meeting people who were either speechless with grief or overflowing with sympathy. The crowd at the game put away some of its traditional enthusiasm. After the game, the players embraced on the field.
WSU athletic director Darron Boatright will attend and WSU’s Alumni Association will present the University of Arkansas with a commemorative plaque.
WSU’s annual observance of the plane crash will take place at 9 a.m. Sunday at the memorial on campus, near 18th and Hillside. A reception will be held in the Rhatigan Student Center.
