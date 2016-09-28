Wichita State Shockers

Wichita State’s game vs. Oklahoma State on ESPN3

Wichita State’s men’s basketball game against Oklahoma State will tip off at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17.

WSU and the Missouri Valley Conference announced networks for its ESPN package of games on Wednesday.

The OSU-WSU game, at Intrust Bank Arena, will be shown on ESPN3, ESPN’s digital platform.

The Shockers will play up to 14 games on one of the ESPN networks. Three MVC Sunday games will be assigned to either ESPNU or ESPN3 during the season. Games against Illinois State are scheduled for either ESPN or ESPN2, depending on the attractiveness of the matchup.

Games televised by CBS Sports Network, which includes WSU’s Dec. 3 game at Colorado State, will be announced on Thursday. The MVC and Cox 22 games are announced Friday.

WICHITA STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Nov. 5 — Augusta (Ga.) (exhibition)

Nov. 11 — South Carolina State

Nov. 13 — Long Beach State

Nov. 16 —Tulsa, 7 p.m. (ESPN3)

Nov. 20 — Maryland Eastern Shore, 2 p.m.

x-Nov. 23 — LSU, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

x-Nov. 24 — Louisville or Old Dominion 1:30 p.m/8:30 p.m.

x-Nov. 25 — Michigan State/Saint John’s/Baylor/VCU

Nov. 29 — Southern Nazarene

Dec. 3 — at Colorado State, 4 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Dec. 6 — Saint Louis

Dec. 10 — Oklahoma (at Oklahoma City), 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

Dec. 17 — Oklahoma State at Intrust Bank Arena, 6 p.m. (ESPN3)

Dec. 22 — South Dakota State

Dec. 28 — at Indiana State

Jan. 1 — Bradley

Jan. 4 — Drake

Jan. 8 — at Northern Iowa, 3 p.m. (ESPNU/ESPN3)

Jan. 11 — Loyola

Jan. 14 — at Illinois State, 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Jan. 17 — at Evansville

Jan. 21 — Indiana State, 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Jan. 24 — Southern Illinois

Jan. 29 — at Bradley, 3 p.m. (ESPNU/ESPN3)

Feb. 1 — at Drake

Feb. 4 — Illinois State, 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Feb. 9 — Missouri State

Feb. 12 — at Loyola, 3 p.m. (ESPNU/ESPN3)

Feb. 15 — at Southern Illinois

Feb. 18 — Northern Iowa, 11 a.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Feb. 21 — Evansville

Feb. 25 — at Missouri State

March 2-5 — MVC Tournament, St. Louis

x-at Paradise Island, Bahamas

