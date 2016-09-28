Wichita State’s game vs. Oklahoma State on ESPN3

Wichita State’s men’s basketball game against Oklahoma State will tip off at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17.
WSU and the Missouri Valley Conference announced networks for its ESPN package of games on Wednesday.
The OSU-WSU game, at Intrust Bank Arena, will be shown on ESPN3, ESPN’s digital platform.
The Shockers will play up to 14 games on one of the ESPN networks. Three MVC Sunday games will be assigned to either ESPNU or ESPN3 during the season. Games against Illinois State are scheduled for either ESPN or ESPN2, depending on the attractiveness of the matchup.
Games televised by CBS Sports Network, which includes WSU’s Dec. 3 game at Colorado State, will be announced on Thursday. The MVC and Cox 22 games are announced Friday.
WICHITA STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Nov. 5 — Augusta (Ga.) (exhibition)
Nov. 11 — South Carolina State
Nov. 13 — Long Beach State
Nov. 16 —Tulsa, 7 p.m. (ESPN3)
Nov. 20 — Maryland Eastern Shore, 2 p.m.
x-Nov. 23 — LSU, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
x-Nov. 24 — Louisville or Old Dominion 1:30 p.m/8:30 p.m.
x-Nov. 25 — Michigan State/Saint John’s/Baylor/VCU
Nov. 29 — Southern Nazarene
Dec. 3 — at Colorado State, 4 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Dec. 6 — Saint Louis
Dec. 10 — Oklahoma (at Oklahoma City), 3 p.m. (ESPN2)
Dec. 17 — Oklahoma State at Intrust Bank Arena, 6 p.m. (ESPN3)
Dec. 22 — South Dakota State
Dec. 28 — at Indiana State
Jan. 1 — Bradley
Jan. 4 — Drake
Jan. 8 — at Northern Iowa, 3 p.m. (ESPNU/ESPN3)
Jan. 11 — Loyola
Jan. 14 — at Illinois State, 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)
Jan. 17 — at Evansville
Jan. 21 — Indiana State, 2 p.m. (ESPN3)
Jan. 24 — Southern Illinois
Jan. 29 — at Bradley, 3 p.m. (ESPNU/ESPN3)
Feb. 1 — at Drake
Feb. 4 — Illinois State, 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)
Feb. 9 — Missouri State
Feb. 12 — at Loyola, 3 p.m. (ESPNU/ESPN3)
Feb. 15 — at Southern Illinois
Feb. 18 — Northern Iowa, 11 a.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)
Feb. 21 — Evansville
Feb. 25 — at Missouri State
March 2-5 — MVC Tournament, St. Louis
x-at Paradise Island, Bahamas
