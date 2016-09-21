Wichita State sophomore Peyton Allen withdraws from school

Sophomore guard Peyton Allen withdrew from Wichita State for personal reasons, basketball coach Gregg Marshall announced on Wednesday.
“We’re sad to see him go, but after talking things over with Peyton and his parents, we all agreed that the best course of action was for Peyton to put basketball and school on hold while he sorts some things out,” Marshall said in a news release.
In the news release, Marshall said that Allen’s departure is not related to off-the-court conduct, a violation of team rules or his play on the court.
“We think highly of Peyton and wish him well in life and in basketball,” Marshall said in the release.
Allen, from Springfield, Ill., transferred to WSU from Texas A&M in August 2015. He sat out last season.
He started eight games and played 32, averaging 14.1 minutes, 4.5 points and 0.8 rebounds as a freshman at Texas A&M.
Paul Suellentrop: 316-269-6760, @paulsuellentrop
Comments