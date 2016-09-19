Knicks fill roster with guaranteed deals which likely leaves former Shocker Baker outside

NBA teams are limited to 15 roster spots and the New York Knicks hit that limit when they signed forward Lou Amundson on Monday.
What does that mean for former Shocker Ron Baker?
It probably doesn’t change his situation much.
Baker, who has a non-guaranteed deal to attend training camp, was likely headed toward the NBA Development League, at least for periods of times, this season. Depending on injuries and performance, he may bounce back and forth between D-League Westchester in White Plains (N.Y.) and the Knicks, who play about 30 miles away in Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks tipped their hand when they signed three players in July to guaranteed deals. Those moves began squeezing the roster spots.
The Knicks hold media day on Sept. 26 and start training camp the next day at West Point, N.Y.
The Toronto Raptors are on the same schedule.
There are 14 guaranteed contracts on the Raptors roster, which gives Fred VanVleet something to work with.
