Autopsy planned after Garden City CC football player found dead

An autopsy is planned after a junior college football player in Kansas was found dead.
Sean Callahan, 19, was found unresponsive Sunday afternoon at a home in Kismet. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities say the death is under investigation but is not currently considered suspicious.
Callahan was a sophomore offensive lineman at Garden City Community College, which won the NJCAA championship last season. He received an associate degree during spring commencement ceremonies on Friday.
“I’m sad for Sean’s family, friends, teammates, our college and anyone that had contact with Sean,” Garden City coach Jeff Sims told the Garden City Telegram on Sunday night, after he held a meeting to inform the other players on the football team. “He truly was growing and developing into a man with a bright future. I believe in God’s plan and am very thankful that he blessed all of us with having Sean in our lives.
“He will continue to be a source of inspiration of how you can develop yourself from a young person who struggled at times, to a strong, confident college graduate, national champion, and most importantly, a great son to his family. I was truly blessed and thankful to know Sean Callahan.”
