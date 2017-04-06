Newman introduces Wichita native R.J. Allen as next men’s basketball coach

Wichita native R.J. Allen, the son of longtime East basketball coach Ron Allen, was named men’s basketball coach at Newman University on Thursday morning.
Allen has served as an assistant at Newman for the last six seasons and the past two as associate head coach under Mark Potter, who retired after this past season. Allen, a 2002 East graduate who won the Class 6A championship his senior season under his father, also coached at Concordia University, a Division II school in St. Paul, Minn., and Woodbury High School in Minnesota.
“I’ve always been intrigued by the game and the Xs and Os and I can relate that back to being a coach’s kid and growing up in that household and that environment,” R.J. Allen said. “I just really like the different trinkets of the game, like dealing with guys’ pysches and helping them develop and become better basketball players. It was always a goal of mine to develop and eventually become a head coach at the collegiate level and this is an exciting day.”
Allen will be the seventh coach in Newman history and will take over a team that graduates three of the top four scorers on last season’s 9-19 team.
Newman athletic director Vic Trilli believes Allen’s past history with the team and his ties locally will restore the Jets to the top of the Heartland Conference.
“We’re extremely happy to have R.J. continue as a member of the Newman Athletics family and take the reins of our men’s basketball program,” Trilli said in a news release. “I’m excited to have someone who has called Wichtia home for nearly his entire life in here to continue to build the success and visibility of our program. R.J. has all the tools and relationships to be a successful head coach, and I have no doubt that he will hit the ground running, beginning with filling his coaching staff and completing this year’s recruiting class.”
