Hutchinson reaches NJCAA semifinals

Hutchinson displayed a flair for the dramatic, falling into a hole as deep as 17 points then rallying for a thrilling 89-86 victory Thursday night over Odessa (Texas) in an NJCAA men’s basketball quarterfinal.
Sophomore center Skaur Juiston was the driving force behind the rally, scoring seven crucial points down the stretch, including a three-point play in the lane when his shot bounced twice before falling through. He finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Wichita East graduate Samajae Haynes-Jones also keyed the comeback and finished with 20 points.
But it was Juiston, J.J. Rhymes and Devonte Bandoo who, after missing free throws earlier, hit them down the stretch to keep the Blue Dragons (33-2) slightly ahead.
Odessa (28-6) dominated the early going, jumping to a lead that reached 13-0 before Hutchinson got on the board. Even then, it was only a free throw by Kai Mitchell that broke the Wranglers’ shutout.
But the Blue Dragons then caught fire, outscoring Odessa 39-21 the rest of the half.
Hutchinson’s shots suddenly started to fall, and Odessa committed some untimely turnovers to prolong its slide.
Rhymes hit four straight free throws to increase Hutch’s point total to seven, but the Blue Dragons were still woefully behind.
Sophomore guard Haynes-Jones fired the comeback, hitting five of six free throws – including two when a technical foul was assessed to Odessa coach Tra Arnold that narrowed the gap to 28-21 – and hit both of his three-point attempts. Haynes-Jones’ final points of the half came on a three-pointer from the left wing that gave the Blue Dragons slight breathing room at 38-34 with 1:33 left before halftime. He finished the half with 13 points.
Freshman Bandoo also was a key in the comeback, scoring just about every way possible from the field, getting a three-pointer and a breakaway transition dunk in his nine first-half points. Juiston had just four points, but grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds in the opening period – eight on the defensive end once Odessa’s shots began to miss.
Mitchell scored five first-half points for Hutch, but most came at critical times. It was his jumper just inside the three-point arc that provided the Blue Dragons’ first lead, 35-34, with just less than two minutes left in the half.
Haynes-Jones sneaked inside for five first-half rebounds on the defensive end, and six for the half.
Hutchinson woke up from its slow start to hit 12 of 34 shots (35.3 percent) to Odessa’s 15 of 38 (39.5 percent). The Wranglers were especially hot early from three-point range and finished hitting four of their 10 tries to Hutchinson’s three of six.
Odessa went on a 12-7 run to begin the second half, taking a 48-47 lead with 14:19 to play on a dunk by 6-foot-9 Develle Phillips, giving him eight for the game.
Odessa then built the lead to as many as eight points before Hutchinson stormed back, keyed by Haynes-Jones’ five points. Hutch cut the deficit to 59-57 with 10:43 left, forcing a Wranglers timeout.
Odessa then took a five-point lead, but Hutch cut it to two, 65-63, on a beautiful reverse lay-in by Sal Nuhu with 9:08 to go. But the Wranglers answered on a lay-in of their own by Sammy Barnes-Thompkins for a 67-63 lead with 8:40 remaining.
The Blue Dragons then retook the lead, 72-69, on Juiston’s and-one on a hook shot in the lane with 6:02 left. Previously, Rhymes had scored on a lay-in that bounced 3-4 times before falling. Unlike Juiston, he missed his and-one opportunity.
After two ties, Juiston drove into the lane, and his floater bounced twice, then dropped through. He was fouled on the play and made the free throw for an 84-81 lead with 1:23 left.
After an Odessa free throw, Juiston grabbed the second try. Bandoo hit one of two free throws for an 85-82 Hutch lead with 30.1 seconds to play. An Odessa tip-in by Tyree Robinson cut Hutchinson’s lead to 85-84 with 15.5 seconds to play.
Bandoo was fouled before Hutch could inbound, and hit two free throws for an 87-84 lead. Another tip-in cut the lead to 87-86, setting the stage for Rhymes’ pivotal free throws.
Hutchinson advances to Friday’s semifinals against Northwest Florida State, which beat San Jacinto-Central 98-82 in the first quarterfinal. South Plains topped Vincennes 69-67, and Motlow State played Eastern Florida State in the final game Thursday.
