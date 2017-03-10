Pittsburg State, Emporia State win at D-II women’s regional

Pittsburg State and Emporia State won first-round games Friday at the NCAA Division II women’s Central Regional in Seary, Ark.
The Gorillas and Hornets will meet in the regional semifinal at 5 p.m., Saturday.
Maize’s Paige Lungwitz scored 15 points and South’s Madison Northcutt had 11 points and 10 rebounds to help fifth seed Pittsburg State beat fourth seed Central Oklahoma 75-51. Shelby Lopez scored 11 in the first half to help the Gorillas take a 42-22 lead.
Addie Lackey hit a three-pointer with one second left to help top seed Emporia State rally in the final minutes for a 71-68 win over Northern State.
The Hornets trailed by six points with 3:25 left. Kelly Moten converted a three-point play with 1:33 left, and Kyrstie Miller hit three-pointers on consecutive possessions in the final 1:09, the second putting Emporia State ahead 68-65. Northern made a three with 24 seconds left, tying the score and setting the stage for Lackey’s game-winner.
Comments