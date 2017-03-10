Tabor men reach NAIA Division II quarterfinals

Tabor beat Robert Morris (Ill.) 88-82 on Friday in the second round of the NAIA Division II men’s basketball tournament in Point Lookout, Mo.
Tabor (24-9) advances to the quarterfinals and will face Indiana Wesleyan (28-7) at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Tabor led 47-39 at halftime and stretched the margin to 13 points with 12:07 left in the second half. Robert Morris used a 20-6 run to take a one-point lead at the 6:55 mark. Tabor responded with six points – four from Tulio Parry and a basket by DeShun Patterson – to go up 71-66, and the lead never slipped under three points again.
Tabor went 8 for 12 from the free-throw line in the final 1:25 to protect its lead.
Lance Carter finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, Patterson had 21 points and Parry added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Tabor women out – St. Francis (Ill.) beat Tabor 69-53 on Friday in the second round of the NAIA women’s tournament in Sioux City, Iowa, elmininating the Bluejays. Tabor was held to two points in the second quarter and trailed 28-17 at halftime, and after St. Francis scored the first five points of the second half Tabor never got closer than 13 the rest of the way.
Friends wins – The Falcons won their first-round game late Thursday, beating Hastings 63-57. Lexi Evans led Friends with 20 points, Yowanna Posey scored 19 and Shann Sellers added 15 points and five steals. Hastings scored the first five points, but Friends led 16-7 at the end of the first quarter and never let Hastings get closer than six points the rest of the game.
Friends played St. Xavier (Ill.) in the second round late Friday.
