March 9, 2017 1:52 PM

Newman’s Dustin Reed begins in NCAA II wrestling championships

Eagle staff

Newman senior Dustin Reed begins his quest for an NCAA Division II wrestling championship on Friday in Birmingham, Ala.

Reed, a Colby native who is ranked second nationally at 125 pounds, finished fifth at the national championships last year to earn All-America status. This is his third time qualifying for the tournament.

Riding a 14-match winning streak, Reed is one of only six All-Americans returning to the tournament this year. Problem is, he’s likely going to face another All-American in the second round. Wisconsin-Parkside’s Ronzel Darling and Mercyhurst’s Willie Bohince, a three-time All-American, meet in a first-round match.

Reed takes on Jaret Singh of Maryville in the first round Friday. It takes four victories to become champion.

