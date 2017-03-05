Top-seed Hutchinson powers into Region VI semifinals by beating Indy

Top-seeded Hutchinson dominated the backboards and placed five players in double figures Sunday to cruise past Independence in its Region VI quarterfinal opener 78-54 at Hartman Arena
Blue Dragons post players Shakur Juiston and Sal Nuhu led the way with double-doubles. Sophomore Juiston scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds; freshman Nuhu finished with 10 points and 14 boards. Many of their points came from sticking back missed shots.
Nuhu, a 6-foot-8 freshman New Yorker, seemed almost interchangeable with 6-7 sophomore Juiston, a New Jersey product.
“Coach (Steve Eck) always wants us to control the boards,” Nuhu said. “We have a lot of height on our team, so he thinks every game we should be controlling the boards.
“(Eck said) at this point of the year, we should all be on the same page, we should all just be playing hard, playing together as a team, and everything will take care of itself.”
Juiston said he knows what his role has to be.
“That’s pretty much what I needed,” he said. “Rebounds, as long as I take care of that. … Our big men, we’re aggressive to go get the rebounds. We don’t wait for anybody (else) to go get them. We’ve just got to take control and get them every time.”
The Blue Dragons (30-1) had a stranglehold on the backboards, outrebounding the Pirates 53-35 – including a 28-16 advantage in the opening half. Juiston cleaned off the boards, and he had plenty of opportunities. Independence (14-17) shot 28.1 percent.
Hutchinson will meet Butler in Tuesday’s semifinals.
In addition to Juiston and Nuhu, future Wichita State guard Samajae Haynes-Jones (11 points) and freshmen Devonte Bandoo (18 points) and Kai Mitchell (15 points) scored in double figures for Hutch. Mitchell, who didn’t start, had his total in 11 minutes of playing time. When he entered in the first half, he seemed to provide some instant energy, including a difficult reverse layup.
“I just come in and do whatever it is to help my team get in the best position to win games,” Mitchell said. “If I bring energy, then we win by this large margin.”
Independence managed to stay with Hutch early in the game, standing toe-to-toe with the league champion until a short jumper by Bandoo gave the Blue Dragons an 11-10, and they never trailed again, outscoring the Pirates the rest of the half by 24-9 and taking a 35-19 lead at the break.
After Independence’s initial flurry, shots would not fall, and it ended shooting 21.9 percent for the half. The Pirates warmed up to 34.4 percent in the second half, but couldn’t stay with Hutch, which shot 52.8 percent after halftime (19 of 36).
Eck said he got the test he expected from Independence.
“They played us tough twice during the season,” he said. “We were expecting a good game, and we got one.
“Late in the first half and in the second half we started playing a little bit of defense, started getting offensive rebounds and started to pull away.”
Sophomore Tyrone Riley led the Pirates with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
INDEPENDENCE (14-17): Scroggins 1-6 0-0 3, Streeter 5-15 2-4 13, Carson 2-7 0-0 4, Turner 2-10 0-0 4, Riley 5-10 7-9 17, Pedscleaux 0-1 0-0 0, Kelly 1-4 1-4 4, Grant 0-1 0-0 0, McCallum 2-9 4-4 9, Pratt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-64 14-21 54.
HUTCHINSON (30-1): Juiston 5-10 0-0 10, Conley 0-3 0-0 0, Haynes-Jones 5-10 0-0, Nuhu 5-7 4-5 14, Bandoo 8-12 0-0 18, Mitchell 5-6 5-6 15, Webster 0-1 0-0 0, Cotton 2-5 0-1 4, Patrick 0-1 0-0 0, Hines 0-2 0-1 0. Totals 32-65 11-18 78.
Halftime: Hutchinson 35-19. Three-point shooting: Independence 4-14 (Kelly 1-1, Scroggins 1-3, McCallum 1-4, Streeter 1-5, Carson 0-1, Turner 0-5), Hutchinson 3-13 (Bandoo 2-5, Haynes-Jones 1-3, Rhymes 0-1, Webster 0-1, Patrick 0-1, Cotton 0-2). Rebounds: Independence 35 (Riley 11), Hutchinson 53 (Juiston 14). Assists: Independence 5 (Scroggins 2), Hutchinson 14 (Rhymes 5). Fouls: Independence 17, Hutchinson 17.
Comments