Friends men’s soccer makes long-awaited national trip

Friends’ appearance in the NAIA men’s soccer championships this week took an extreme amount of drama to make it happen.
Ahead 2-0 of McPherson College in the KCAC championship game, Friends gave up three goals before Nicolas Fornari sent it to overtime with an equalizer. Two scoreless overtime periods passed before Friends made all four of its penalty kicks to win a 4-2 shootout and a nationals berth.
“That’s always what you’re shooting for, to get through the conference and get through the conference tournament to get to the national tournament,” Friends coach Nathan Wilkey said. “We’ve been close a lot of times, been in that final game quite a few times, but just haven’t been able to get over that first hump. (Qualifying) shows well for the school and shows the type of players we’re recruiting.”
The road to the championship in Delray Beach, Fla., will be difficult., The Falcons travel to No. 1 overall seed Hastings College (Neb.) in the opening round Saturday. Friends finished the regular season with a 14-5-2 record, but the Falcons had used an ineligible player, changing eight wins and a tie to nine losses (6-14-1).
Hastings is 20-0 and ranked second nationally.
Sophomore Leonardo Sosa has led the Falcons’ scoring attack, averaging 2.5 points to rank eighth nationally. The Falcons rank ninth in the nation in shots on goal with a 10.8 average, looking to get those opportunities again on Saturday.
“We have good players that touch (the ball) well and quick,” Sosa said. “We know how to swing the ball side-to-side. Every time there is a chance, our strikers are there to put the ball in the back of the net.”
Although the Falcons’ postseason run is a first, Friends does not look at itself as an underdog. Sosa thinks his team has the talent to compete against Hastings and anyone else.
While they are facing one of the top powerhouses in NAIA soccer, Friends is looking to make a statement of its own and take it to the second round in Florida.
“We know what we are up against (with Hastings), but we know we are capable of taking care of business,” Sosa said. “We have enough quality here.”
