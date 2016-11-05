No. 9 Emporia State wins again

1Braxton Marstall threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns to help Emporia State surge past host Missouri Western 27-14 on Saturday.
The ninth-ranked Hornets won their fourth straight and ninth in 10 games, all in MIAA play.
Emporia State will wind up the regular season next Saturday, heading to Washburn.
ESU had two receivers go over 100 yards — Mitchell Foote 10 catches for 118 yards and a TD, and Justin Brown with ninth catches and 102 yards and two touchdowns.
Emporia State
3
7
0
17
—
27
Mo. Western
7
7
0
0
—
14
MW — Broughton 9 pass from Bertini (Galey kick)
ESU — FG Morton 34
MW — Caldwell 25 run (Galey kick)
ESU — Foote 3 pass from Marstall (Morton kick)
ESU — Brown 37 pass from Marstall (Morton kick)
ESU — Brown 19 pass from Marstall (Morton kick)
ESU — FG Morton 32
Individual Statistics
Rushing — ESU, Nault 18-49, Marstall 8-13, Strong 1-(-1), Williams 1-(-4), team 3-(-2). MW, Caldwell 18-91, Bertini 12-45, Broughton 2-17, Short 4-9, Wrice 2-5.
Passing — ESU, Marstall 33-52-1 359. MW, Bertini 13-27-2 157.
Receiving — ESU, Foote 10-118, Brown 9-102, Lowe 5-57, Dailey 3-20, Strong 1-16, Nault 1-14, Richards 2-14, Buffalomeat 1-12, Williams 1-6. MW, Bolton 4-50, Vandenberg 2-22, Jackson 1-22, Caldwell 1-19, Ussery 1-15, Broughton 2-12.
Bethel 38, Friends 22 — Bethel amassed 218 rushing yards and held Friends to 117 on the ground. Bethel scored the first 21 points, and Friends failed to overcome the visitors’ lead.
Bethel
7
14
0
17
—
38
Friends
0
0
7
15
—
22
B — Marshall 20 pass from Sparks (Mathis kick)
B — Smith 2 run (Mathis kick)
B — DuBose 31 pass from Sparks (Mathis kick)
F — Whitaker 7 pass from Rogers (Nixon kick)
B — FG Mathis 28
B —Jolivet 14 pass from Sparks (Mathis kick)
F — Mathews 4 run (Nixon kick)
B — Simon 3 run (Mathis kick)
F — Labarge 16 pass from Mathews (Stuard pass from Mathews)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — BC. Simn 18-111, Smith 16-85, Davidson 9-38, Cotton 4-6. team 1-0, Jones 1-(-7), Sparks 5-(-15). Friends, Rogers 27-119, Horn 2-6, Maqthews 1-4, Trego 1-(-1), Gregory 1-(-2), Whitaker 9-(-9).
Passing — BC, Sparks 9-12-0 120. Friends, Whitaker 6-11-0 79, Mathews 2-6-0 37, Rogers 1-1-0 7, Camp 0-1-0 0.
Receiving — BC, DuBose 2-41, Jolivet 4-35, Marshall 2-34, Alvarez 1-10. Friends, Camp 2-42, Melilo 1-21, Franklin 1-21, LaBarge 2-20, Whisby 1-10, Whitaker 1-7, Crandall 1-2.
Independence 31, Butler County 28 — Zavery Goodrich kicked a 41-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to rally host Independence by Butler. Butler squandered a 22-0 lead. Darrell Hickman scored on a three-yard run with 2:19 remaining to tie it at 28.
Butler
5
3
20
0
—
28
Independence
0
0
14
17
—
31
B — FG Winter 35
B — safety
B — FG Winter 24
B — Sims 55 pass from Isreal (Winter kick)
B — Wilkes 77 pass from Isreal (Winter kick)
I — Banks 3 run (Goodrich kick)
B — Prince 4 pass from Isreal (kick failed)
I — Brown 53 interception return (Goodrich kick)
I — Sanders 2 run (Goodrich kick)
I — Hickman 3 run (Goodrich kick)
I — FG Goodrich 41
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Butler, Abrams 18-69, Autry 6-10, Isreal 6-(-1), Sims 1-(-2), Seurer 2-(-5), Winter 1-(-6). IC, Hickman 9-40, Sanders 6-19, Banks 25-(-1), Edouard 1-(-5), Jackson 1-(-5), Wolff 1-(-20), team 1-(-2).
Passing — Butler, Isreal 19-37-3 391. IC, Banks 29-40-0 317, Edouard 1-1-0 12.
Receiving — Butler, Sims 10-172, Wilkes 4-139, Stewart 1-37, Prince 3-35, Autry 1-8. IC, James 12-113, Collins 8-111, Jackson 6-41, Ryan 2-32, Hickman 1-20, Smith 1-12.
Pitt State 52, Kearney 21
Kearney
7
14
0
0
—
21
Pittsburg St.
7
24
14
7
—
52
K — Quinn 1 run (Wentling kick)
P — Copelin 73 pass from Roderique (Levin kick)
K — Quinn 1 run (Wentling kick)
P — FG Levin 42
P — Panko 60 pass from Roderique (Levin kick)
P — White 23 interception return (Levin kick)
K — Quinn 1 run (Wentling kick)
P — Roderique 2 run (Levin kick)
P — Roderique 3 run (Levin kick)
P — Scheurich 3 run (Levin kick)
P — Sullivan 2 run (Levin kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Kearney, Quinn 13-27, Allen 3-6, Roberts 12-4, Worthing 4-2. PSU, Roderique 14-87, Holman 12-83, Scheurich 7-37, Sullivan 6-28, West 2-27, LePage 2-20, Panko 1-16, Rose 2-8, Nordic 1-4, Kintchen 1-0.
Passing — Kearney, Roberts 14-22-1 159, Wrothing 8-12-1 120, McFarlin 1-1-0 21. PSU, Roderique 15-24-1 276.
Receiving — Kearney, Moore 10-107, Foley 1-59, Navarrette 1-50, Holtmeier 3-29, Thomas 1-21, Bell 3-17, Quinn 3-14, Allen 1-3. PSU, Copelin 4-106, Panko 4-93, Slaughter 2-34, West 1-25, Kintchen 3-11.
Washburn 31, Central Okla. 28
Washburn
7
10
14
0
—
31
Central Okla.
0
7
7
14
—
28
WU — Chavis 14 pass from McGinnis (Schmiedeler kick)
WU — Daniels 18 pass from McGinnis (Schmiedeler kick)
CO — Crockett 8 pass from Stallard (Dodd kick)
WU — FG Schmiedeler 46
WU — Brania-Hopp 18 pass from McGinnis (Schmiedeler kick)
CO — Crockett 9 pass from Stallard (Dodd kick)
CO — Stalard 2 run (Dodd kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — WU, Stewart 16-51, McGinnis 10-20, McGee 3-12, Collins 3-5, team 1-2. CO, McKenzie 18-61, Stallard 16-45.
Passing — WU, McGinnis 19-26-1 298, Williams 1-1-0 37. CO, Stallard 25-38-1 278, Bond 1-1-0 20.
Receiving — WU, Chavis 10-176, Daniels 5-80, Meier 1-28, Collins 2-21, Brania-Hopp 1-18. CO, Crockett 8-99, Bond 5-62, Pulley 3-59, Moss 1-33, Stallard 1-20, McKenzie 6-14, Gandara 1-6, Williams 1-5.
NW Mo. 28, Fort Hays 7
NW Mo.
14
0
0
14
—
28
Fort Hays
0
0
0
7
—
7
NW — Berg 21 interception return (Mathiesen kick)
NW — Jackson 3 run (Mathiesen kick)
NW — Schieber 10 pass from Zimmerman (Mathiesen kick)
FHS — Bieberle 10 pass from Schencker (Brown kick)
NW — Wilcox 10 run (Mathiesen kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — NW, Jackson 18-85, Wilcox 14-76, Zimmerman 3-4, Bishop 1-(-6), team 3-(-15). FHS, Iheme 13-42, Coper 10-30, Morss 1-6, Thomas 3-0, Mezera 1-(-1), Bacon 1-(-2), Schencker 4-(-28).
Passing — NW, Zimmerman 20-32-2 174, Baker 0-1-0 0. FHS, Schencker 10-27-1 150, Mezera 0-3-0 0.
Receiving — NW, Sehl 2-39, Foster 3-25, Grove 4-22, Bishop 3-19, Washington 2-16, Bane 1-16, Wilson 1-11, Schieber 1-10, Bryant 1-7, Wilcox 1-6, Keller 1-3. FHS, Salat 2-83, Iheme 3-24, Wendelberger 1-11, Maxi 1-11, Bieberle 1-10, Cooper 1-8, Lewis 1-1.
KWU 21, Ottawa 7
Ottawa
7
0
0
0
—
7
Kan. Wesleyan
14
7
0
0
—
21
KW — Prewitt 2 run (Pursley kick)
O — Polk 62 pass from Byers (Wokutch kick)
KW — Thomas 2 run (Pursley kick)
KW — Prewitt 3 run (Pursley kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Ottawa, Paul-Davis 18-53, Byers 15-71, Walter 3-(-13), Whitaker 2-15, Garcia 1-8, Williamson 1-8, Ross 1-0, team 1-(-3). KWU, Thomas 13-54, Geisler 10-(-18), Welch 9-81, Prewitt 6-19, team 2-(-9), Evans 1-1.
Passing — Ottawa, Walter 13-22-2 140, Byers 10-22-2 126. KWU, Geisler 15-29-0 187, Prewitt 0-1-0 0.
Receiving — Ottawa, Polk 10-191, Paul-Davis 5-10, Wheeler 2-22, Lively 1-18, Garcia 1-8, Stewart 1-8, Williamson 1-8, Whitaker 1-1, Morris 1-0. KWU, Donohue 4-45, Kufahl 3-47, Evans 3-40, Poe-Evans 2-36, Tatge 2-12, Welch 1-6.
Tabor 49, Bethany 0
Tabor
7
28
7
7
—
49
Bethany
0
0
0
0
—
0
T — Johnson 14, run (Slavens kick)
T — Thomas 10 run (Slavens kick)
T — Johnson 67 pass from Parham (Slavens kick)
T — Conway 39 pass from Parham (Slavens kick)
T — O.Cooper 16 run (Slavens kick)
T —Johnson 16 run (Slavens kick)
T — Johnson 59 pass from Parham (Slavens kick)
T —O.Cooper 11 run (Slavens kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Tabor, O.Cooper 14-108, Donnell 8-76, D.Cooper 5-17, Jones 4-20, Coleman 4-16, Johnson 3-33, Thomas 3-32, McKee 3-31, Butler 3-17, Valencia 3-6, Culton 2-5, Kurtz 2-1, Logologo 2-0, Kyle 1-0. BC, Ocran 24-123, Handcox 6-(-40), Smith 3-0.
Passing — Tabor, Parham 6-10-0 191, Thomas 1-1-0 12. BC, Handcox 4-16-1 46.
Receiving — Tabor, Johnson 2-126, Conway 1-39, Donnell 1-12, McKee 1-2, Valencia 1-9, D.Cooper 1-5. BC, Durand 2-24, Goodwin 1-13, Wimberly 1-9.
St. Mary 28, Southwestern 7
Southwestern
0
0
0
7
—
7
St. Mary
12
3
6
7
—
28
SM — Wenzel 75 field-goal return (run failed)
SM — Ridley 7 run (kick failed)
SM — FG Pirrin 34
SM — Piscitelli 3 run (kick failed)
SM — Hilliard 59 pass from Cortez (Pirrin kick)
SC — Gordon 21 run (Esparaza kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — SC, Gordon 5-48, Yauney 11-30, Franklin 1-3, Johson 1-1, Spencer 1-(-1), Baker 8-(-15). SM, Ridley 26-173, Gilbert 5-35, Barnhart 1-30, Hilliare 6-16, Piscitelli 5-11, Cortez 3-3, team 1-0, Fernandez 1-(-2).
Passing — SC, Gordon 7-11-1 59, Baker 7-12-0 52. SM, Cortez 11-20-0 183.
Receiving — SC. Sigmon 2-34, Yauncey 4-23, Franklin 5-21, Williams 1-20, Line 1-9, Spencer 1-4. SM, Barnhart 4-71, Hilliard 2-67, Ridley 2-17, Fernandez 2-16, DeFiore 1-12.
