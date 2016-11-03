A look at Wichita-area Jayhawk Conference teams

Men
Butler
Coach: Bryan Miller, second season, 19-11
2015-16: 19-14, 9-10 Jayhawk
Outlook: Will Adler (Winfield) and Semaj Harvey (Heights) lead five Butler returners off a team that struggled to a sub-.500 conference record after going 29-4, 14-2 in 2014-15. But one of the starters from the 29-4 team, Jacolby Harris, is back after a medical redshirt last season. Newcomers who could help right away include 6-7 forward Antferene Adams, 6-2 Omaha guard Karlon McSpadden, 5-10 Houston point guard LaJuan Hardy and 6-5 Dallas guard Ketarriouis Bouchum.
Cowley
Coach: Tommy DeSalme, eighth season, 133-93
2015-16: 16-17, 6-13 Jayhawk
Outlook: Cowley was an overtime loss away from the Region VI Tournament championship game, falling to eventually NJCAA second-place team Hutchinson. It was a strong finish for a team that struggled to a 6-13 Jayhawk record. Pedro Da Silva (6-foot-10 sophomore) is the leading scorer (9.9 points) of the four returners who welcome 13 new teammates.
Hutchinson
Coach: Steve Eck, eighth season, 196-44
2015-16: 32-5, 16-3 Jayhawk
Outlook: Eck has averaged 28 wins at Hutch and will reach No. 200 early in his eighth year. Thirty-two wins and second place in the NJCAA Tournament — buoyed by regular-season win streaks of 16 and 13 games — helped those totals. Samajae Haynes-Jones, the 6-foot East High grad who has committed to Wichita State, will anchor a Blue Dragons team that also returns 6-7 forward Shakur Juiston (10.9 points).
Women
Butler
Coach: Mike Helmer, eighth season, 174-85
2015-16: 24-8, 13-6 Jayhawk
Outlook: Kyeria Hannah, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, is a good player to build around. She averaged 9.3 points and 6 rebounds last season and earned a summer invitation to a camp made up of 40 top returning JC players nationally. Nakylia Carter also returns after averaging 9.3 points. Butler has averaged 27 wins its last four seasons.
Cowley
Coach: Todd Clark, 13th season, 284-106
2015-16: 27-8, 14-5 Jayhawk
Outlook: The Tigers reached the NJCAA Tournament last year, the school’s first appearance in the tournament since 1989, and return seven players and the majority of the scoring from that 27-8 team. Rhianna Lainge (8.8 points), Amy O’Neil (8.1) and Bridget Mimmo (7.3) are the top returning scorers. Transfer Kendra Green (6-foot) and Goddard freshman Samantha Schwab (6-2) could help inside immediately.
Hutchinson
Coach: John Ontjes, ninth season, 248-66
2015-16: 27-4, 16-3 Jayhawk
Outlook: Hutchinson will build around 5-6 sophomore Inja Butina, a second-team NJCAA All-American last season (11.9 points, 7.3 assists, .455 3FG percentage), and Kirea Rogers (15.7 points). Butina set the Blue Dragons’ single-season assist record, and Rogers (Wichita South) was Jayhawk co-MVP. The Blue Dragons are in the last year of a scholarship reduction (15 to 13) as the result of two players being given grants-in-aid that exceeded permissible amounts.
