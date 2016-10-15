Washburn tops Fort Hays

Brice Chavis returned a punt 83 yards for a touchdown to help host Washburn to a 30-24 victory over Fort Hays State on Saturday afternoon in Topeka.
Chavis’ TD dash was Washburn’s only points in the second half, but it was enough to hold off Fort Hays.
Fort Hays rolled up 433 yards of total offense while Washburn managed just 299.
Fort Hays
0
14
3
7
—
24
Washburn
13
10
7
0
—
30
WU — Summers 26 run (Schmiedeler kick)
WU — Tillman 1 fumble recovery (Schmiedeler kick)
WU — Chavis 67 pass from McGinnis (Schmiedeler kick)
FH — Thomas 1 run (Brown kick)
FH — Cooper 58 pass from Mezera (Brown kick)
WU — FG Schmiedeler 44
WU — Chavis 83 punt return (Schmiedeler kick)
FH — FG Brown 17
FH — Lewis 2 pass from Mezera (Brown kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — FHS, Cooper 11-57, Iheme 6-57, Tigner 1-(-4), Thoams 4-(-4), team 1-(-4). Washburn, Collins 14-57, Stewart 17-51, Summers 1-26, Horner 3-13, McGee 3-10, Harris 3-2, McGinnis 8-1, Heiman 1-(-4), team 1-(-2).
Passing — FHS, Mezera 30-47 354, Washburn, McGinnis 8-20-0 145.
Receiving — FHS, Cooper 9-127, Bieberle 5-67, Tigner 4-53, Iheme 3-29, Bacon 2-24, Maxi 2-19, Salat 1-18, Ubelaker 1-9, Jay 1-6, Lewis 1-2. Washburn, Chavis 4-101, Horner 1-29, Stewart 1-7, Meier 1-5, Johnson 1-3.
Pittsburg State 55, Missouri Western 47 — Pittsburg State quarterback John Roderique hit 22 of 29 passes for 373 yards and five touchdowns. Brenner Clemons caught six passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns. PSU led 48-26 going into the final quarter but surrendered 21 points in the final period.
Pittsburg St.
14
20
14
7
—
55
Mo. Western
12
7
7
21
—
47
PS— Clemons 49 pass from Roderique (Levin kick)
MW — Caldwell 7 pass from Windmiller (kick failed)
PS — Rose 5 run (Levin kick)
MW — Ussery 69 pass from Windmiller (pass failed)
PS — Clemons 44 pass from Roderique (Levin kick)
PS — FG Levin 25
MW — Caldwell 1 run (Gailey kick)
PS — Rose 3 run (Levin kick)
PS — FG Levin 49
PS — Panko 39 pass from Roderique (Levin kick)
MW — Caldwell 75 run (Galey kick)
PS — Swartz 8 pass from Roderique (Levin kick)
PS —Swartz 5 pass from Roderique (Levin kick)
MW — Windmiller 5 run (Galey kick)
MW — Caldwell 52 run (Galey kick)
MW — Bolton 54 pass from Windmiller (Galey kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — PSU, Rose 28-175, Roderique 14-74, Scheurich 4-20, Holman 3-15, Panko 1-4. MW, Caldwell 23-188, Windmiller 13-36, Short 3-15, Gray 2-11.
Passing — PSU, Roderique 22-29-0 373, Terry 0-1. MW, Windmiller 17-25-0 392.
Receiving — PSU, Clemons 6-153, Panko 5-112, Copelin 4-56, Wilson 1-16, Swartz 2-13, Slaughter 2-12. MW, Ussery 4-158, Bolton 4-119, Jackson 1-49, Broughton 2-19, Vandenberg 2-17, Dickens 1-16, Caldwell 2-13, Nelson 1-1.
Emporia State 35, Lindenwood 28 — Braxton Marstall sped 15 yards to score with 15 seconds remaining to enable host Emporia State to survive. Aaron Daniels’ 24-yard TD run at 3:17 had tied the score at 28.
Lindenwood
0
7
7
14
—
28
Emporia St.
0
0
14
21
—
35
L — Daniels 11 pass from Thigpen (White kick)
E — Foote 21 pass from Lowe (Morton kick)
E — Marstall 1 urn (Morton kick)
L —Prince 50 pass from Thigpen (White kick)
E —Lowe 13 pass from Marstall (Morton kick)
L — Thigpen 16 run (White kick)
E — Strong 3 run (Morton kick)
L — Daniels 24 run (White kick)
E — Marstall 15 run (Morton kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — LU, Daniels 15-95, Thigpen 13-52, Wharton 6-20, team 1-(-1). ESU, Strong 8-62, Marstall 18-49, Nault 13-39, Brown 8-34.
Passing — LU, Thigpen 15-27-0 214, Faddoul 0-1. ESU, Marstall 39-51-0 317, Lowe 1-1-0 21.
Receiving — LU, Prince 6-85, Warren 3-29, Wharton 1-28, Daniels 2-25, Janusevskis 1-24, Miller 1-14, Majors 1-9. ESU, Foote 7-91, J. Brown 10-75, Richards 3-43, Lowe 4-41, Nault 3-25, A. Brown 3-14, Williams 4-13, Strong 2-12, Buffalomeat 1-10, Dailey 1-8, Oliver 1-5, Jackson 1-1.
KCAC
Friends 21, McPherson 19 — Friends quarterback Brett Darling ran for one touchdown and threw for another as the Falcons held off host McPherson’s fourth-quarter rally. McPherson inability to get extra points proved costly. Friends’ Tim Hamilton blocked one PAT.
Friends
0
7
7
7
—
21
McPherson
0
0
0
19
—
19
F —Trego 3 run (Nixon kick)
F —Darling 1 run (Nixon kick)
M — Campbell 17 pass from Crouch (kick failed)
M — Schmidt 27 pass from Crouch (pass failed)
F — Whisby 25 pass from Darling (Nixon kick)
M — Crouch 3 run (Steenson kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Friends, Roger 41-182, Jenkins 8-21, Trego 7-16, McDaniel 10-78, Darling 7-6, Horn 1-5, Cron 1-(-3), English 2-(-4), team 2-(-6). McPherson, Campbell 13-123, Croch 13-24, Melius 2-3.
Passing — Darling 8-11-0 67, Camp 1-2-0 42. McPherson, Crouich 9-26-0 147.
Receiving —Friends, Crandall 2-47, Whisby 1-25, Camp 2-13, Melillo 2-9, Rogers 1-9, Cron 1-6. McPherson, Campbell 3-75, Schmidt 1-27, Goodmiller 1-19,Wolthers 2-16, Giron 1-12, Fagan 1-(-2).
STERLING 70, BETHEL 56
Bethel
13
20
7
16
—
56
Sterling
14
21
14
14
—
70
S —Brown 45 pass from Hudspeth (Winstead kick)
B —Sykes 50 run (kick failed)
S — Frame 34 pass from Phillips (Winstead kick)
B — Sykes 3 run (Mathis kick)
S — Chisholm 13 run (Winstead kick)
B — Sykes 12. run (Mathis kick)
S — Frame 1. pass from Phillips (Winstead kick)
B — Sykes 10 run (Mathis kick)
S — Brown 28 pass from Phillips (Winstead kick)
B — Davidson 6 pass from Sparks (pass failed)
B — Sykes 1. run (Mathis kick)
S — Brown 96 kickoff return (Winstead kick)
S — Brown 20 pass from Hudspeth (Winstead kick)
S — Brown 45 pass from Phillips (Winstead kick)
S — Hudspeth 25 pass from Phillips (Winstead kick)
B — Jackson 14 pass from Sparks (DuBose pass from Sparks)
S — Franks 14 pass from Phillips (Winstead kick)
B — Jackson 3 pass from Sparks (Jolivet pass from Sparks)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Bethel, Sykes 41-330, Sparks 7-27, Simon 4-4, Purvin 1-0, team 1-0. Sterling, Phillips 21-142, Brown 5-60, Rios 3-22, Chisholm 3-13, Newell 1-8, Reed 2-5, Hudspeth 2-4, Davis 1-(-3)
Passing — Bethel, Sparks 15-24-1 222, Jones 2-9-0 9. Sterling, Philliops 19-27-0 248, Hudspeth 2-2-0 87.
Receiving — Bethel, Jackson 8-107, Davidson 3-32, Marshall 3-21, DuBose 2-41, Jolivet 1-30. Sterling, Frame 8-106, Brown 7-153, Hudspeth 2-28, Newell 2-25, Franks 1-14, Bennett 1-9.
KWU 45, Tabor 42 (OT) — Michael Pursley kicked a 24-yard field goal in overtime to help host Kansas Wesleyan stun No. 12 Tabor. The 15th-ranked Coyotes scored 28-fourth quarter points to wipe out a 14-point deficit and force overtime.
Tabor
0
14
14
14
0
—
42
KWU
0
0
14
28
3
—
45
T—Valencia 12 pass from Parham (Slavens kick)
T—D.Cooper 4 run (Slavens kick)
KW—Thomas 52 run (Pursley kick)
T—Thomas 1 run (Slavens kick)
KW—Evans 26 pass from Geisler (Pursley kick), 7:27
T—Thomas 5 run (Slavens kick), 1:53
KW—Thomas 5 run (Pursley kick), 10:07
T—Coleman 30 run (Slavens kick), 9:07
KW—Evans 35 pass from Geisler (Pursley kick), 7:37
T—D.Cooper 45 run (Slavens kick), 5:36
KW—Prewitt 3 run (kick failed), 5:20
KW — Kufahl 3 pass from Geisler (Kufahl pass from Geisler), 0:13
KW— FG Pursley 24
Individual Statistics
Rushing — TB, Thomas 1-285, Coleman 10-72, Donnell 10-50, O.Cooper 7-76, D.Cooper 6-75, McKee 2-11, Parham 2-8, Jones 2-3, Valencia 2-(-9), Beale 0-(-2). KW: Prewitt 17-118, Thomas 14-93, Geisler 14-52, Evans 3-(-7), Donohue 1-0, Brown 1-(-4), team 1-(-4).
Passing — TB, Parham 11-21-0-93, Thomas 2-5-0-15. KW, Geisler 20-42-0-268.
Receiving — TB, Johnson 4-40, Beale 3-31, Calencia 3-29, Conway 1-6, Baalman 1-1, Donnell 1-1. KW, Tatge 7-68, Evans 5-106, Kufahl 3-22, Welch 2-42, Poe-Evans 1-20, Thomas 1-6, Prewitt 1-4.
BETHANY 28, SOUTHWESTERN 20
Southwestern
7
0
7
6
—
20
Bethany
7
21
0
0
—
28
S — Ebanks 14 pass from Gordon (Esparza kick)
B — Moore 65 interception return (Gfeller kick)
B — Jackson 41 pass from Handox (Gfeller kick)
B — Wimberly 7 run (Gfeller kick)
B — Wimberly 9 pass from Handcox (Gfeller kick)
S — Gordon 3 run (Esparza kick)
S — FG Esparza 30
S — FG Esparza 31
Individual Statistics
Rushing — SW, Sconce 25-85, Gordon 11-17, Spencer 2-7, Baker 1-6, White 2-3, Sigmon 1-1, Ebanks 1-1. BC, Ocran 24-111, Gonzales 8-42, Wimberly 1-7, Handcox 11-1, Dankert 1-1, team 1-0.
Passing — SW, Gordon 15-29-2-206, Baker 2-9-0 7, team 0-2. BC, Handcox 7-15-2 100, Augusta 1-1-0 38, Salazar 4-6-2 35, team 0-1.
Receiving — SW, Spencer 3-60, Ebanks 3-55, Franklin 6-52, Williams 1-21, Byrd 1-16, Sigmon 2-14, Sconce 1-(-5). BC, Jackson 3-55, Gfeller 1-38, Goodwin 3-33, Wimberly 3-27, Jones 2-10.
ELLSWORTH 23, HUTCHINSON 20
Ellsworth
0
10
6
7
—
23
Hutchinson
0
13
0
7
—
20
E — Way 26 pass from Toney (Wright kick)
H —O. Williams 8 run (Niemeyer kick)
H — O. Williams 4 run (kick failed)
E — FG Wright 31
E — M. Williams 7 pass from Toney (kick failed)
E — Roberson 54 run (Wright kick)
H — Cross 6 fumble return (Niemeyer kick)
Individual Statistics
Rushing — Ellsworth, Roberson 15-92, Toney 14-58, Bunton 6-(-2), M. Williams 1-(-2), team 1-(-2). Hutch, O.Williams 23-146, Waller 16-49, Jones 7-36, Griffin 2-4, Richardson 1-(-1).
Passing — Ellsworth, Toney 16-40-0 179, Byrd 1-1-0 4. Hutch, Jones 16-39-4 137.
Receiving — Ellsworth, M. Williams 7-33, Petit-Ferere 4-53, Way 3-72, Roberson 2-11, Maye 1-14. Hutch, Harris 3-25, Waller 3-15, O. Williams 2-25, Bishop 2-20, McClellan 2-11, Jones 1-18, Reynolds 1-15, Cross 1-8, Parra 1-0.
