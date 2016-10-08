Butler knocks off No. 14 Highland 26-8

Butler Community College’s football team ended a three-game losing streak Saturday night with a 26-8 victory over No. 14 Highland in El Dorado.
Tyler Currie scored on a 20-yard touchdown pass from David Isreal in the second quarter to give the Grizzlies the lead for good. Tyler West scored from 6 yards in the third quarter, and Luke Winter kicked four field goals.
Butler gained 285 yards to 259 for Highland. The Scotties’ only points came on Marquis Terry’s 3-yard run late in the first quarter.
.
Highland
8
0
0
0
—
8
Butler
3
13
7
3
—
26
B -- Winter 28 FG
H -- Terry 3 run (Terry run)
B -- Winter 32 FG
B -- Currie 20 pass from Isreal (Winter kick)
B -- Winter 37 FG
B -- West 6 run (Winter kick)
B -- Winter 25 FG
Individual Statistics
Rushing: Highland Terry 20-68, Grabauskas 1-6, Dickens 2-3, Strunk 1-0, Speer 4-(-2), Render 5-(-14). Butler, Truss 12-53, West 8-36, Harter 7-31, Autry 7-9, Stewart 1-2, Isreal 9-2, Epps 2-(-3).
Passing: Highland, Speer 11-16-104-0, Render 4-11-95-2. Butler, Isreal 14-22-155-1.
Receiving: Highland, Kitt 6-44, Jamison 4-97, Brumfield 3-16, Bott 1-30, Strunk 1-8, Terry 0-4. Butler, Sims 6-44, Stewart 3-21, Mitchell 2-39, Prince 2-313, Currie 1-20.
