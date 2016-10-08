State Colleges

October 8, 2016 11:48 PM

Butler knocks off No. 14 Highland 26-8

Eagle staff

Butler Community College’s football team ended a three-game losing streak Saturday night with a 26-8 victory over No. 14 Highland in El Dorado.

Tyler Currie scored on a 20-yard touchdown pass from David Isreal in the second quarter to give the Grizzlies the lead for good. Tyler West scored from 6 yards in the third quarter, and Luke Winter kicked four field goals.

Butler gained 285 yards to 259 for Highland. The Scotties’ only points came on Marquis Terry’s 3-yard run late in the first quarter.

.

Highland

8

0

0

0

8

Butler

3

13

7

3

26

B -- Winter 28 FG

H -- Terry 3 run (Terry run)

B -- Winter 32 FG

B -- Currie 20 pass from Isreal (Winter kick)

B -- Winter 37 FG

B -- West 6 run (Winter kick)

B -- Winter 25 FG

Individual Statistics

Rushing: Highland Terry 20-68, Grabauskas 1-6, Dickens 2-3, Strunk 1-0, Speer 4-(-2), Render 5-(-14). Butler, Truss 12-53, West 8-36, Harter 7-31, Autry 7-9, Stewart 1-2, Isreal 9-2, Epps 2-(-3).

Passing: Highland, Speer 11-16-104-0, Render 4-11-95-2. Butler, Isreal 14-22-155-1.

Receiving: Highland, Kitt 6-44, Jamison 4-97, Brumfield 3-16, Bott 1-30, Strunk 1-8, Terry 0-4. Butler, Sims 6-44, Stewart 3-21, Mitchell 2-39, Prince 2-313, Currie 1-20.

Related content

State Colleges

Comments

Videos

Kansas Wesleyan 45, Friends 42

View more video

Sports Videos