Small colleges: Fort Hays wins again at Pitt State

Fort Hays State’s football team won at Pittsburg State for a second straight time — a feat last accomplished in 1972 — after a 54-41 final score Saturday that included a combined 1,102 yards of offense.
Fort Hays’ Jacob Mezera completed 31 of 38 passes for 446 yards, including five touchdown passes. Add his team-high 62 rushing yards and his 508 yards of offense set a Tigers record by 31 yards. He added a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter as Fort Hays improved to 5-1 and stayed in second place in the MIAA.
John Roderique completed 27 of 43 passes for 301 yards for Pitt State (4-2), but the Gorillas never led in the second half.
Fort Hays State
10
14
14
16
—
54
Pittsburg State
14
6
7
14
—
41
FH — Brown 19 field goal
PS — Panko 39 pass from Roderique (Levin kick)
FH — Tigner 43 pass from Mezera (Brown kick)
PS — Rose 14 pass from Roderique (Levin kick)
FH — Iheme 14 pass from Mezera (Brown kick)
PS — Levin 27 field goal
FH — Tigner 43 pass from Mezera (Brown kick)
PS — Levin 39 field goal
FH — Iheme 8 pass from Mezera (Brown kick)
FH — Cooper 24 pass from Mezera (Brown kick)
PS — Rose 84 run (Levin kick)
FH — Mezera 9 run (Brown kick)
FH — Brown 38 field goal
PS — Clemons 10 pass fromRoderique (Levin kick)
FH — Brown 37 field goal
PS — Clemons 14 pass from Roderique (Levin kick)
FH — Brown 49 field goal
Individual statistics
Rushing — FH, Mezera 8-62, Iheme 16-47, Cooper 16-40, Thomas 1-4, Team 2-(-4). PS, Rose 14-139, Roderique 12-37, Taylor 1-22, West 1-8, Hamilton 1-1, Scheurich 1--, Kintchen 1-(-1).
Passing — FH, Mezera 31-38-446-0. PS, Roderique 27-43-301-2.
Receiving — FH, Tigner 8-160, Cooper 7-98, Maxi 4-55, Bacon 5-43, Iheme 2-22, Lewis 1-21, Bieberle 2-17, Salat 1-16, Wendelberger 1-14. PS, Clemons 11-138, Panko 3-62, Rose 9-54, Copelin 3-34, Swartz 1-13.
Emporia State 47, Northeastern State 27 — Braxton Marshall threw for 211 yards and rushed for two touchdowns to lead the visiting Hornets. Donovan Walker recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the first minute, then a field goal seven minutes later put ESU (5-1) ahead for good.
Emporia State
16
14
10
7
—
47
Northeastern State
13
7
0
7
—
27
ES — Walker 0 fumble recovery (kick failed)
NS — King 54 pass from McKinzy (Garcia kick)
ES — Morton 44 field goal
ES — Marstall 1 run (Morton kick)
NS — King 12 pass from McKinzy (kick blocked)
ES — Lowe 12 run (Morton kick)
ES — Marstall 13 run (Morton kick)
NS — Eubanks 25 pass from McKinzy (Garcia kick)
ES — Schankie 65 interception return (Morton kick)
ES — Morton 44 field goal
ES — Lowe 47 punt return (Morton kick)
NS — King 9 pass from Armstrong (Garcia kick)
Individual statistics
Rushing — ES, Nault 12-67, Marstall 14-64, Brown 5-44, Strong 5-15, Lowe 7-13. NS, Tidwell 5-27, Abdul 5-16, Busby 2-15, Shavers 50-9, Armstrong 4-7, McKinzy 7-1, McMillan 1-0, Team 1-(-1).
Passing — ES, Marstall 22-31 211-1, Lowe 1-1-36. NS, McKinzy 19-37-279-3, Armstrong 4-7-37-0.
Receiving — ES, Jackson 6-60, Daily 4-53, Foote 3-47, Davenport 1-36, Proffitt 1-17, Richards 1-14, Lowe 1-11, Nault 5-7, Strong 1-2. NS, King 5-104, King 8-68, McKnight 4-63, Eubanks 2-36, Abdul 1-15, Tidwell 1-15, Butler 1-8, Drysdale 1-7.
KCAC
Tabor 42, Southwestern 14
Tabor
21
0
14
7
—
42
Southwestern
0
7
0
7
—
14
TC — Johnson 34 pass from Parham (Slavens kick)
TC — Parham 5 run (Slavens kick)
TC — O. Cooper 20 run (Slavens kick)
SW — Ebanks 3 pass from Gordon (Esparza kick)
TC — Johnson 22 pass from Parham (Slavens kick)
TC — Johnson 46 pass from Parham (Slavens kick)
SW — Ebanks 6 pass from Gordon (Esparza kick)
TC — Valencia 8 pass from Parham (Galvan kick)
Individual statistics
Rushing — Tabor, Coleman 4-68, Cooper 5-56, Donnell 9-48, McKee 7-39, Parham 6-31, Johnson 1-15, Jones 2-6, D. Cooper 3-6, Thomas 7-(-13). Southwestern, Sconce 15-113, White 6-65, Keith 3-15, Gordon 16-14, Franklin 2-9.
Passing — Tabor, Parham 13-19-248, Thomas 0-3-0, Rooker 0-1-0. Southwestern, Gordon 11-31-76-2.
Receiving — Tabor, Johnson 7-133, Beale 1-52, Stallworth 1-44, Valencia 2-12, McKee 1-4, D. Cooper 1-3. Southwestern, Spencer 3-37, Ebanks 4-27, Mora 1-7, Williams 1-7, Franklin 2 - (-2).
Sterling 56, Bethany 6
Bethany
0
6
0
0
—
6
Sterling
7
14
14
21
—
56
SC — Phillips 2 run (Winstead kick)
BC — Ocran 35 run (kick blocked)
SC — Hudspeth 15 pass from Phillips (Winstead kick)
SC — Phillips 5 run (Winstead kick)
SC — Cusack blocked field goal recovery (Winstead kick)
SC — Chisholm 25 run (Winstead kick)
SC — Chisholm 1 run (Winstead kick)
SC — Chisholm 65 run (Winstead kick)
SC — Williams 15 run (Winstead kick)
Individual statistics
Rushing — Bethany, Ocran 20-142, Dankert 6-17, Smith 1-1, Alon 1-(-1), Handcox 13-(-37). Sterling, Chisholm 11-134, Phillips 16-80, Hudspeth 1-18, Williams 1-15, Rios 3-10, Reed 2-5, Escalante 2-5, Brown 1-0.
Passing — Bethany, Handcox 12-26-159-0, Thornbro 1-2-6-0, Goodwin 2-2-2-0. Sterling, Phillips 23-35-355-1.
Receiving — Bethany, Jackson 5-73, Goodwin 3-49, Jones 4-37, Brooks 1-6, Handcox 2-2. Sterling, Brown 10-209, Bennett 4-54, Frame 4-39, Hudspeth 4-34, Chisholm 1-19.
