October 6, 2016 9:13 PM

Saturday’s small-college football games (Oct. 8)

KCAC

Kansas Wesleyan (4-1, 2-1) at Friends (2-2, 2-1), 3 p.m.

Host Friends has won two straight games for the first time in two seasons, but now visits KWU and the most potent offense (35.8 points, 482.8 yards) in the KCAC. Friends RB Jesse Rogers has been the strength of the offense with 402 rushing yards in the last two games.

Other games

McPherson (1-4, 1-2) at Ottawa (2-3, 2-1), 1 p.m.

Bethel (2-2, 2-1) at Saint Mary (3-2, 2-1), 1:30 p.m.

Tabor (3-1, 3-0) at Southwestern (0-4, 0-3), 1:30 p.m.

Bethany (0-5, 0-3) at Sterling (2-2, 1-2), 1:30 p.m.

MIAA

Fort Hays State (4-1, 4-1) at Pittsburg State (4-1, 4-1), 2 p.m.

All three Kansas teams in the conference are tied for second place, a game back of Northwest Missouri. Fort Hays and Pitt State will eliminate one of those tied teams. Pitt State leads the series 46-19-9, the last win in 2015 after a 17-0 run in the second half for a victory in Hays.

Other games

Emporia State (4-1, 4-1) at Northeastern State (1-4, 1-4), 2 p.m.

Washburn (3-2, 3-2) at Missouri Southern (1-4, 1-4), 3 p.m.

Jayhawk Conference

Independence (1-3) at Ellsworth, Iowa (2-3), 1 p.m.

Iowa Western (2-3) at No. 10 Dodge City (4-1), 1 p.m.

No. 14 Highland (4-1, 2-1) at Butler (2-3, 2-2), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Garden City (5-0, 4-0) at Coffeyville (3-2, 1-2), 7 p.m.

