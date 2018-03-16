Away from a TV? Here's how to watch March Madness on the go

Wichita State men's basketball tips off against Marshall at 12:30 p.m. Friday on TNT.
Unfortunately, those working during that time will likely not have access to a TV to watch the first-round action.
Luckily you have streaming options:
- Online, via web browser: Go to www.ncaa.com/march-madness-live/watch to see every game that will air that day. The catch: You have to be a cable subscriber to watch games on TruTV, TNT and TBS. Games that are broadcast on CBS are free to watch on the site. The NCAA site will ask you to log in with your cable provider information. If you aren't a subscriber, you can watch a 3-hour free trial of one of the cable-only games (which should be enough to finish one game).
- On mobile devices, via app: Download the NCAA March Madness Live app via the App Store or Google Play to stream games from a phone or tablet. Like the online site, it will require a cable provider login for any games normally televised on cable.
Here's a schedule of games Friday:
11:15 a.m.: (10) Providence vs. (7) Texas A&M (CBS)
11:40 a.m.: (15) Cal State Fullerton vs. (2) Purdue (TruTV)
12:30 p.m. (13) Marshall vs. (4) Wichita State (TNT)
1 p.m.: (15) Georgia State vs. (2) Cincinnati (TBS)
1:45 p.m.: (15) Lipscomb vs. (2) North Carolina (CBS)
2:10 p.m.: (10) Butler vs. (7) Arkansas (TruTV)
3 p.m.: (12) Murray State vs. (5) West Virginia (TNT)
3:30 p.m. (10) Texas vs. (7) Nevada (TBS)
5:50 p.m.: (9) Kansas State vs. (8) Creighton (TNT)
6:10 p.m.: (14) Bucknell vs. (3) Michigan State (CBS)
6:20 p.m.: (16) Texas Southern vs. (1) Xavier (TBS)
6:27 p.m.: (13) Charleston vs. (4) Auburn (TruTV)
8:20 p.m.: (16) UMBC vs. (1) Virginia (TNT)
8:40 p.m.: (11) Syracuse vs. (6) TCU (CBS)
8:50 p.m.: (9) Florida State vs. (8) Missouri (TBS)
8:57 p.m.: (12) New Mexico State vs. (5) Clemson (TruTV)
