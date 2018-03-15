Who would win the NCAA Tournament if it was based on the teams' budgets?

If money could buy a better basketball team, who would win the NCAA Tournament?
Duke, with $19.51 million.
That's how much the team spent in expenses between July 2016 and June 2017, according to the latest Department of Education Equity in Athletics reports.
To put it in perspective, Iona spent $2.51 million on its men's basketball program last school year. The two teams play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
If spending more money meant a team could pay for better coaches, facilities and other expenses, and that in turn resulted in a better team, how would the teams in the NCAA Tournament do?
We put together a bracket where the team with spends more wins — a battle of budgets, not baskets — using each team's latest expenses from the government's mandatory reporting.
Here's what it shows. All dollar amounts are in millions.
For the college basketball fans in Kansas, many may be disappointed. Kansas falls in the Elite Eight at $11.13. Wichita State's $6.38 only wins one game, and Kansas State's $7.35 loses in the first round.
The Final Four are Kentucky at $19.18, Florida State at $11.03, Villanova at $11.12 and Duke at $19.51. Duke beats Kentucky in the championship.
On the way, Duke's $19.51 knocks off Iona's $2.51 , Oklahoma's $9.20, TCU's $15.17 in the Sweet Sixteen, Kansas' $11.13 in the Elite Eight, then Villanova's $11.12 in the Final Four before Kentucky's $19.18 in the championship.
Kentucky's $19.18 takes down Davidson's $2.64 and Arizona's $9.85 before beating Virginia's $8.56 in the Sweet Sixteen, Texas' $11.43 in the Elite Eight and Florida State's $11.03 in the Final Four.
Of the four regionals, the toughest is the Midwest, where the Sweet Sixteen includes Kansas at $11.13, Auburn at $9.63, TCU at $15.17 and Duke at $19.51 .
Villanova at $11.12 is the only 1-seed in the Final Four. The No. 1 seed with the smallest budget is Xavier at $7.84, which is good for a second-round loss.
The smallest budget for any team is play-in 16-seed Texas Southern at $1.43, making it the biggest financial underdog. Duke's budget is over 13 times as big as Texas Southern's.
How much does a team have to spend to win a game in the bracket of budgets? San Diego State's $5.92 is the lowest to win a first-round game.
UCLA, at $9.86, makes a run to the Elite Eight in the budget bracket. In reality, their budget was upset in Tuesday's First Four game against St. Bonaventure's $3.45.
Ten schools spent at least $10 on their men's basketball program: Duke, Kentucky, TCU, Syracuse, Texas, Kansas, Villanova, Florida State, Michigan State and North Carolina.
Spending more money isn't a good indicator of wins in the tournament. In the First Four, only one team with the bigger budget won.
On Thursday, Rhode Island's $4.71 upset a team with a budget nearly twice its size when it beat Oklahoma's $9.20. Loyola-Chicago. Miami at $7.55 had a budget over 2 1/2 times the size of Loyola-Chicago's $2.82, but the Hurricanes still lost.
Several teams with budgets in the top 25 didn't even make the tournament, including Louisville at $17.07, Indiana at $12.86 million, Marquette at $11.80, Illinois at $10.40 and Washington at $10.15.
For the teams playing in Wichita, only Michigan's $8.80 comes close to Kansas' $11.13. North Carolina State spent $9.64 on its team, Seton Hall $6.01, San Diego State $5.92, Houston $4.75, Montana $1.94 and Pennsylvania $1.80.
Louisville, which didn't make the tournament, wins at making the most money. In addition to expenses, the reports show a team's revenues. Louisville's men's basketball team tops the list at $43.96 in revenue.
It's followed by Duke at $34.40, Syracuse at $29.32, Kentucky at $27.97 and Indiana at $24.56.
You can use the interactive bracket below to see each team's budget and fill out the bracket yourself. All you have to do is hover over a pair of teams and click "view matchup" to see how much your team spent last year.
