Beloved, controversial and goofy. Meet the NCAA Tournament mascots heading to Wichita

SHARE COPY LINK If you plan to attend any games or practices at Intrust Bank Arena in coming days, you'll see some of the most beloved — and one of the most controversial — college mascots in the country. Candi Bolden

If you plan to attend any games or practices at Intrust Bank Arena in coming days, you'll see some of the most beloved — and one of the most controversial — college mascots in the country. Candi Bolden