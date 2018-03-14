Beloved, controversial and goofy. Meet the NCAA Tournament mascots heading to Wichita

Mr. Wuf howls.
The Pirate smiles.
The Quaker dances.
And Monte from Montana is a back-flipping grizzly bear.
If you plan to attend any games or practices at Intrust Bank Arena in coming days, you could see some of the most beloved — and one of the most controversial — college mascots in the country.
"They just bring a level of energy to the game," said Brynn Molloy, assistant athletic director for marketing and communications at the University of Montana. "And Monte's a local celebrity in Mizzoula."
Monte, a headband-wearing anthropomorphic bear who sports the Montana Grizzlies signature maroon and silver, is a two-time National Mascot of the Year. He's known for performing impressive tumbling tricks without losing his head.
Seven of the eight teams playing first-round games in Wichita have mascots who perform with their schools' dance teams or spirit squads during basketball games. One — the University of Michigan — is kind of famous for staying out of the mascot game.
Here is a rundown of who you might see on the sidelines:
University of Kansas
Big Jay and Baby Jay are standard and minature versions of KU's Jayhawk, a crimson and blue bird that derives its name from the Civil War's Jayhawker anti-slavery and freedom movement.
The Jayhawk leads fans in "waving the wheat" after an opponent fouls out and in KU's world-famous Rock Chalk chant.
University of Houston
Shasta and Sasha, a couple of dynamic dancing Cougars, represent the University of Houston at athletic events. It was unclear Tuesday whether both mascots or just one would be in attendance at the tournament in Wichita.
During the university's early years — from 1947 to 1989 — Houston used a live, caged cougar mascot. After that, Shasta only existed as a costumed character.
Seton Hall University
Seton Hall's Pirate doesn't have a name, but he did get a costume upgrade in 2011. He's known for his sweet dance moves, and for graciously posing for selfies with the crowd, grinning all the while.
N.C. State University
The N.C. State Wolfpack boasts married mascots — Mr. and Ms. Wuf — but only the Mister is traveling to Wichita for the tournament, officials said.
"His personality just exudes confidence and a sense of pride in the school," said Harold Trammel, N.C. State’s cheerleading and mascot coach. His signature move? The wolf howl, of course, which Mr. Wuf demonstrates at the start of each game.
San Diego State University
For years, San Diego State University was represented by Monty Montezuma, a human version of the school’s Aztec warrior symbol.
In November, however, the university’s Student Senate voted overwhelmingly to retire the mascot, as well as the use of spears or “weapons that connote barbaric representations of the Aztec culture.” The university's interim president appointed a task force to investigate the future of the Aztec mascot and moniker.
It was unclear Tuesday whether San Diego State’s basketball team or spirit squad would be joined by a mascot for their appearance in Wichita.
University of Montana
Montana’s mascot - a dancing, tumbling grizzly bear named Monte (that’s short for Montana) - is a two-time winner of the Capitol One National Mascot of the Year, said Molloy, the athletics department official.
"He's famous for his crazy antics, just messing with people and doing silly things," she said. "Everybody loves Monte."
University of Pennsylvania
Penn's mascot is a smiling, dancing Quaker named, appropriately enough, Quaker. He wears colonial attire, including a smart looking vest and tri-corn hat.
He doesn't have any signature moves, said Mike Mahoney, director of athletic communications for Penn, because the school typically has three to four students rotate mascot duties through the year. "They all add their own personal flair," he said.
