Mizzou's Cuonzo Martin replaces KU's Bill Self on NCAA oversight committee

Missouri's Cuonzo Martin is replacing Kansas coach Bill Self on the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee.
The committee includes approximately 12 voting members and four nonvoting members. Coaches, athletic directors, conference commissioners and two student-athletes comprise the committee, along with an executive director. Of the two spots reserved for head coaches, one is designated for a FBS-level head coach. Self, whose term expires in June 2018, currently occupies that slot. Saint Joseph’s coach Phil Martelli, whose term expires in June 2021, is the other.
"I'm honored to represent both the University of Missouri and the Southeastern Conference on the Men's Basketball Oversight Committee," Martin said in a statement. "It's an important time for our sport after the hard work and recommendations put forth by the Commission on College Basketball. I'm looking forward to helping improve our game and working diligently to put young men in the best situations for success on and off the court."
Martin will have a voting role on the committee, which seeks to “enhance the development and public perception of the sport and make recommendations related to regular-season and postseason men’s basketball,” according to the NCAA website. The committee also tries to improve “the student-athlete educational experience.”
In the months since the FBI’s investigation into college basketball has rocked the sport, Martin has been most outspoken about the need to maintain some version of summer basketball leagues, which are currently intertwined with shoe companies and are the source of some of college basketball’s most compromising issues. Martin said the summer leagues are vehicles for athletes to get noticed and earn college scholarships.
Martin also recently said that he would allow players to enter the NBA out of high school, rather than make elite players wait a year before entering the league. The rule that keeps players from entering the NBA Draft out of high school is a NBA rule, though, not a NCAA one.
“If they’re truly getting rid of one and done, I think it helps the young guys,” Martin said. “My whole thing with the one and done, what I would like to see happen, is for the NBA team to say, ‘This young man is a one and done.’
“It’s one thing for me as a prospect to say, ‘I’m a one and done.’ I won’t determine that. I think the NBA determines that by where they draft me. I don’t know if you’re considered a one and done if you go in the second round of the draft.”
