Self, players get emotional after Jayhawks' 80-70 win over Texas

2:15 Bill Self on winning 14 consecutive titles Pause

1:19 Kansas players celebrate as they head to locker room with 14th straight Big 12 title

2:05 KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' win over K-State

0:21 Barry Brown says he had a bad game against KU

1:11 KU zone surprised K-State coach Bruce Weber

1:10 What does KU coach Bill Self expect Monday night at Kansas State?

1:11 Leaving Azubuike in 'wrong thing to do to win this game'

1:20 Bill Self’s observations on the game and his unique clothes

2:02 KU players talk 'crunch time' after 73-72 win over K-State