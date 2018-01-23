Azubuike's free-throw misses pivotal in 85-80 loss to Sooners

More Videos 6:00 'What is a child’s life worth?' Mother of Andrew Finch speaks about lawsuit Pause 1:52 Dylan Vincent, Eisenhower top Maize 0:26 Barry Brown motivated to help Kansas State contend for Big 12 championship 0:35 Teaser for "Wichita, USA" 2:13 Promotional video: What does Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency do? 2:40 Kansas students start project to spread kindness 1:11 Leaving Azubuike in 'wrong thing to do to win this game' 1:05 Dean Wade, Barry Brown talk about leading the whole way at Baylor 3:07 Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 0:34 Bruce Weber honors Bill Snyder with Nike Cortez shoes Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Leaving Azubuike in 'wrong thing to do to win this game' Kansas coach Bill Self says after 85-80 loss to Oklahoma on Jan. 23, 2018: " I've never believed that you take out one of your best players because you show him you don't have confidence in him." Kansas coach Bill Self says after 85-80 loss to Oklahoma on Jan. 23, 2018: " I've never believed that you take out one of your best players because you show him you don't have confidence in him." Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star

Kansas coach Bill Self says after 85-80 loss to Oklahoma on Jan. 23, 2018: " I've never believed that you take out one of your best players because you show him you don't have confidence in him." Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star