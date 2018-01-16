The story behind Bill Self’s decision to wear that windbreaker

1:20 Bill Self’s observations on the game and his unique clothes Pause

1:14 Devonte’ Graham breaks down win over WVU and a ‘crazy’ stat

2:36 KU coach Bill Self on the Jayhawks' victory over K-State

2:02 KU players talk 'crunch time' after 73-72 win over K-State

1:57 Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children

4:06 James Thompson to City Council: 'The blood of Andrew Finch is on your hands'

1:44 Watch Works opens in west Wichita

0:21 Firefighter catches child dropped from ladder

0:51 A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House