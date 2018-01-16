More Videos

    Kansas coach Bill Self talks hoops and fashion after his team's 71-66 victory over West Virginia on Jan. 15, 2018.

Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star
Kansas coach Bill Self talks hoops and fashion after his team’s 71-66 victory over West Virginia on Jan. 15, 2018. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star

University of Kansas

The story behind Bill Self’s decision to wear that windbreaker

By Gary Bedore And Pete Grathoff

The Kansas City Star

January 16, 2018 11:15 AM

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins might regret giving that windbreaker to Bill Self.

On Monday night, Self dressed like Huggins (that is, wearing a windbreaker) and the Jayhawks rallied for a 71-66 win in Morgantown, W.Va.

Self is a suit-and-tie guy, but he made an exception this time. Apparently, Self and Huggins agreed on the fashion choice over a, uh, late-night beverage.

“You know people may not want to hear this but Huggs was honored last year at Dick Vitale’s gala,” Self said. “I go down there (and) he brought half of Morgantown with him to that event. When it was over, it must have been about 2, 2:30 or 3 o’clock, we were having our last cup of coffee together. One of his buddies there said … ‘Hey I’ll get you a shirt if you’ll wear it.’

“I wasn’t going to wear a suit tonight. I brought a pullover to wear. Huggs brought it. I didn’t see him before the game. (KU assistant athletics director for communications) Chris Theisen brought it in. I thought it was better looking that what I had. I wore it. It didn’t have anything to do with the outcome. I’m really glad he got it for me though.”

Coffee? At 3 a.m.? Fans were not sure that was what the coaches were drinking.

Whatever the circumstances behind Self’s decision to wear the windbreaker, KU fans were happy to note that the Jayhawks have never lost at Morgantown, W.Va., when he wears it.

Could this be a good-luck charm that fans will see again?

Self said “no” when asked if he’d wear it for Saturday’s game against Baylor.

Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

