The story behind Bill Self’s decision to wear that windbreaker

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins might regret giving that windbreaker to Bill Self.
On Monday night, Self dressed like Huggins (that is, wearing a windbreaker) and the Jayhawks rallied for a 71-66 win in Morgantown, W.Va.
Self is a suit-and-tie guy, but he made an exception this time. Apparently, Self and Huggins agreed on the fashion choice over a, uh, late-night beverage.
“You know people may not want to hear this but Huggs was honored last year at Dick Vitale’s gala,” Self said. “I go down there (and) he brought half of Morgantown with him to that event. When it was over, it must have been about 2, 2:30 or 3 o’clock, we were having our last cup of coffee together. One of his buddies there said … ‘Hey I’ll get you a shirt if you’ll wear it.’
“I wasn’t going to wear a suit tonight. I brought a pullover to wear. Huggs brought it. I didn’t see him before the game. (KU assistant athletics director for communications) Chris Theisen brought it in. I thought it was better looking that what I had. I wore it. It didn’t have anything to do with the outcome. I’m really glad he got it for me though.”
Coffee? At 3 a.m.? Fans were not sure that was what the coaches were drinking.
I can't guarantee much in life but I can guarantee you it wasn't coffee Self and Huggs were drinking at 3 a.m. That much I know for sure— Brian Snow (@BSnow247) January 16, 2018
No way Huggs was having coffee at 3 a.m. No way. #KUvsWVU— UpstateEer (@UpstateEer) January 16, 2018
Self ur not fooling anyone. No one has a cup of coffee at 3:00 a.m. Especially with Bobby Huggins!!— Jarrod Patterson (@fatpenguin10) January 16, 2018
Irish coffee maybe?— Foster D. Coburn III (@fostercoburn) January 16, 2018
January 16, 2018
Whatever the circumstances behind Self’s decision to wear the windbreaker, KU fans were happy to note that the Jayhawks have never lost at Morgantown, W.Va., when he wears it.
Well maybe the pullover windbreaker is the secret to getting guys to be active on defense. Maybe Self will sport it the rest of the year?— KU Live Tweets/News (@kutweetsandnews) January 16, 2018
Bill Self- by far the best basketball coach in the country in making halftime adjustments. Rock Chalk!!!! Big win for Kansas on the road tonight. More fight and heart in the 2nd half playing together and for each other. Wow!!! Who wears the windbreaker better? Self!— Brett Walker (@docfinder1) January 16, 2018
Bill Self in a Windbreaker >>>> Bob Huggins in a Windbreaker— Devin (@FixDevin) January 16, 2018
Looks like Bill Self has to wear his lucky windbreaker every time we play West Virginia now. pic.twitter.com/JUfF6nuAEr— nikkipedia (@nikkikoppers) January 16, 2018
Bill Self puts on the windbreaker and we win in Morgantown. Coincidence!?— Paul (@Mr_PaulRehm21) January 16, 2018
Could this be a good-luck charm that fans will see again?
Self said “no” when asked if he’d wear it for Saturday’s game against Baylor.
